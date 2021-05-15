Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Sporting KC entertain the Vancouver Whitecaps at Children's Mercy Park in MLS regular-season action on Sunday.

Both clubs have seven points after five games and suffered 1-0 defeats in their previous outings. Sporting were defeated by Houston Dynamo and the Whitecaps were beaten by Minnesota United.

This will be the third home game for Sporting, who have one win and a draw in their two games so far.

In our last five meetings, we've scored 17 goals vs. Vancouver and conceded just three. 🔥



By the Numbers: https://t.co/KBENNuMwSP#SKCvVAN | @KDOTHQ pic.twitter.com/IfnMUleZnj — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 14, 2021

Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 20 times across all competitions. The Wizards have been the dominant side in this fixture and have 11 wins to their name. They are undefeated in their last six games against the Canadian club, who have recorded four back-to-back wins against the hosts between 2016 and 2017.

The visitors have five wins in total against Sporting and the two sides have shared the spoils four times in this fixture.

They did not meet in the 2020 regular season and their last encounter came in the MLS is Back tournament. In that round-of-16 fixture, Sporting recorded a 3-1 win on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.

Sporting KC form guide in MLS: L-W-L-D-W

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS: W-L-L-D-W

Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Sporting KC

Felipe Hernandez has been ruled out with a knee injury. Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Roberto Puncec and Johnny Russell are not expected to feature in this game.

Injuries: Felipe Hernandez

Doubtful: Nicolas Imisat-Mirin, Brooks Thompson, Johnny Russell

Suspension: None

Vancouver Whitecaps

Erik Godoy has been ruled out with a calf strain. Meanwhile, Michael Baldisimo was on the bench against Minnesota but is said to be recovering from an ankle injury and might not travel to Kansas City.

Tosaint Ricketts is yet to make an appearance this season and has been ruled out with a thigh injury. Ali Adnan is facing some visa-related issues and has yet to report to training.

Quick turn around and looking forward to KC Sunday 🧤 pic.twitter.com/ERed97SEd6 — Maxime Crepeau (@MaxCrepeau) May 13, 2021

Injured: Erik Godoy, Tosaint Ricketts

Doubtful: Michael Baldisimo

Unavailable: Ali Adnan

Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): John Pulskamp; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Kaveh Rad, Graham Zusi; Gianluca Busio, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza; Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Khiri Shelton

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Ranko Veselinovic, Andy Rose, Jake Nerwisnki; Russel Teibert, Caio Alexandre, Deiber Caicedo, Janio Bikel; Cristian Dajome, Lucas Cavallini

Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Sporting KC and Vancouver have been evenly matched in their encounters so far. They have also endured similar results in their five games this season, with two wins, one draw and two losses.

While Sporting have conceded more goals than the Whitecaps, we don't expect them to drop points at home. Given the current form of both clubs, the game is likely to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sporting KC 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps