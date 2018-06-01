Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri hails Indian football team fans for unique initiative

Sunil Chhetri reflects on his international career so far and promises to put on a show for the supporters.

Spandan Paul CONTRIBUTOR News 01 Jun 2018, 05:11 IST

31st May ’18: Indian National Team Captain Sunil Chhetri, who will be featuring in his 100th National team appearance in the upcoming Intercontinental Cup matches, has stated that it has always been a matter of honour to represent in the national jersey and iterated the fact that, “desire to win among the players is 100 percent” ahead of the first battle against Chinese Taipei, tomorrow at 8 pm here in Mumbai Football Arena.

Chhetri seemed confident as always when asked about how has been the preparation after such a hectic domestic schedule followed by an intense camp- which has seen Indian players practising twice a day sometimes.

“I think the guys have worked very hard. It was a mixed bag when we first arrived for the Camp. There were players - some of whom hadn’t played for almost a month while there were some who joined the camp straight away from an AFC Cup match. But we had the data as to who needs what, and as we start tomorrow we are all most probably on the same page. As far as I am concerned everyone will be giving their 100%.”

The 33-year-old who has cut across as the living legend, reflected on his national team journey so far.

“It’s been an absolute honour for me to have played for my country. I have been fortunate to score that many goals and it all came just because of everyone involved with the game-- coaches, players, physios and staff, so many of them I have been with but it still continues to be the same for me. As far as my mantra is concerned, I love playing for India and there’s no other feeling in the world that can match up to it and I will give my best what I can.”

When instigated about the mental and physical conditions of the Bengaluru FC ‘quartet’ who had a long and tiresome season comprising of ISL, Hero Super Cup and AFC Cup; the versatile leader said, “Playing matches is not, by which you get mentally bogged down, so it’s always positive. Me, Udanta, Gurpreet and Subhashish have joined the camp on 18th after our match against Abahani Dhaka on 16th and there have been different system skill sets for all of us of BFC and we feel we are fully fit."

Chhetri who stays two matches short of becoming the second-ever Indian player to play 100 International matches after Bhaichung Bhutia, was of the opinion that there is a lot of “awareness” among the players since he first started off. “The present generation is much more aware. The boys have more knowledge of what to do and what not to. They are willing to take care of themselves and their nutrition,” he continued.

Moreover, the Indian captain lavished praises upon the fan movement development around the tournament and hailed the idea of providing accommodation for travelling fans as “brilliant”.

“It’s brilliant to see such initiatives by the fans. I get to see these on the internet and the college kids are saving their pocket money to come and support us which is huge; it’s a great opportunity for us to put on a show for them”

Incidentally, the Blue Pilgrims announced accommodation for all of the fans travelling to Mumbai to support the Blue Tigers and has hyped up the fan engagement in a revolutionary way. The leader promised that all of the players would be giving their full efforts in every match reciprocating the fans’ effort off the field. “We as players will give our all as the in every match,” he assured before signing off.