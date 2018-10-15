Sunil Chhetri vs Stephen Constantine: 3 Managers who could replace Englishman

Stephen Constantine, India coach

The alleged tiff between Indian football team coach Stephen Constantine and Sunil Chhetri has left the All Indian Football Federation in a fix ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in January. The face-off between the team's coach and its best player is the last thing one would have hoped for before the all-important tournament.

According to a report in the Times of India, Sunil Chhetri, the country’s top scorer and skipper for the last five year, has lost the captain’s armband over a feud with the head coach Stephen Constantine. Chhetri allegedly doesn't think Constantine is a good enough tactician to guide India in a major tournament.

In international football, a feud between coach and player is not something new. But in India, something like this hasn’t happened in recent times. Not only Chhetri, but some of his team members are also not happy with the coach and urged the AIFF last year to remove him as the manager.

Unlike Indian cricket, where the captain has the power to get a coach fired, it's unlikely that the AIFF will get rid of Constantine at this point of time.

Here, the words of the AIFF and its technical committee are final.

However, in case the AIFF changes its mind or succumb to pressure, there will a lot of people queueing up for the top job.

We take a look at three coaches who could be a potential replacement for Constantine:

#3 Ashley Westwood

Ashley Westwood, former Bengaluru FC and ATK coach

The former Bengaluru FC coach Ashley Westwood has a deep relationship with India. His knowledge of Indian football and his professional work ethic left many stunned.

Westwood, who was the first coach of Bengaluru FC, came to India in 2014, few months after club was formed. Before landing here, he had no idea about the Indian football ecosystem. He was given an imperious task of forming a team which would participate in the I-League.

Westwood was given three years to get his first title but he delivered in Bengaluru FC's debut season itself. Despite signing lesser known foreigners like John Johnson, Sean Rooney and Curtis Osano, Westwood's Bengaluru FC won the I-League in 2014 and went on to repeat that feat in 2016.

Westwood brought in a revolution in Indian football. He showed how a corporate club should be run. Being a former Manchester United academy graduate, he took a cue out of his experience and changed all aspects of training, scouting, team selection and even diet plans at BFC.

Given his work ethic and technical abilities, it would be not wrong in handing him over the national team’s rein. He has a good relationship with most of the players of the current team, especially Sunil Chhetri.

Yet, there's the worry of his failure with ATK last season. Westwood, the technical director of ATK then, took over as the coach after the club's poor run under Teddy Sheringham. When the situation didn't improve even then, Westwood too was shown the door. He was also sacked from Malaysian club Penang FA after a series of defeats in 2017.

Westwood was in the running for the job a couple of years ago, soon after India failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

But the AIFF reposed its faith in Constantine and Westwood sought a job elsewhere.

