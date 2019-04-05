Super Cup 2019: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC | Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups and Live Streaming Details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 17 // 05 Apr 2019, 13:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Goa will be looking make amends for their ISL final loss with a fine run in the Super Cup

The third Quarter-final of Super Cup takes place at the Kalinga Stadium of Bhubaneswar of Saturday night with FC Goa preparing to face off Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa is coming into the Super Cup with the regret of losing out in the ISL final. After a season full of interesting and attacking football, they had to bow their heads to Bengaluru FC.

However, The Gaurs will be looking at Super Cup as an opportunity to win a cup after this well-deserved season. FC Goa, who reached the quarters after defeating Indian Arrows (3-1) are not taking the Super Cup lightly.

They have most of their key players in the squad including Ferran Coro and Edu Bedia. Sergio Lobera would be aiming to win the match at the usual Goan style with Coro attacking at the front.

Jamshedpur FC finished fifth in the ISL, for a second consecutive time. The team would be disappointed at the finish, even after impressive individual and team efforts.

The fans too were outstanding for JFC, but couldn't be fairly rewarded in both the seasons. Hence, Jamshedpur too will need to make the maximum use of the Super Cup.

Cesar Ferrando will want his midfield to take up the responsibilities of taking the team to the semi-finals.

Jamshedpur FC will have a strong challenge coming up from the Goan half which will have to be dealt with the pace and skill of Indian players like Michael Soosairaj and Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Information

Date: 6 April 2019

Advertisement

Kickoff: 8:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

FC Goa

Mandar Rao Desai remains injured and will miss this fixture too.

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC does not have any injury concerns.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Probable Lineups

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Carlos Pena, Savious Gama, Lenny Rodriguez, Zaid Krouch, Jackichand Singh, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas

Jamshedpur FC (4-3-2-1): Subrata Paul, Raju Gaikwad, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Dhanachandra Singh, Mario Arques, Memo, Michael Soosairaj, Carlos Calvo, Farukh Chaudhary, Pablo Morgado

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Form Guide

FC Goa: W-L-L-W-W

Jamshedpur FC: W-D-L-W-L

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head

FC Goa: 2

Jamshedpur FC: 1

Draw: 1

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Key Players

FC Goa

Ferran Corominas will again be at the lead role for the Gaurs. The Spanish striker had scored 2 goals in their Round of 16 game against Indian Arrows.

Coro will be key to attack for Goa while Hugo Boumous will play a crucial support role behind the striker. Only if Jamshedpur FC can mark these two will they be able to progress to the semi-finals.

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC will have Sergio Cidoncha play a crucial role in the attack. The 28-year old has three goals and assists to his name in ISL.

Cidoncha will be well supported by Memo, playing a midfield general role. Memo will have the duty of winning balls and spreading out the attack, surpassing the Goan defence.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

FC Goa, the ISL finalists this season are not taking the Super Cup lightly. However, Jamshedpur FC too has some powerhouses in their squad to surprise the Gaurs. Some serious challenge can be expected from JFC, but it might not be enough to get past Goa.

Predicted Score - FC Goa 3-1 Jamshedpur FC

Advertisement