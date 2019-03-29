Super Cup 2019: Indian Arrows v FC Goa; Delhi Dynamos v East Bengal - Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming Details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 53 // 29 Mar 2019, 12:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

East Bengal

The Super Cup Pre-Quarters catch pace as we head into double fixtures at the Kalinga Stadium of Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening. A young Indian Arrows side will take on the ISL finalists FC Goa in the first game while Kolkata giants East Bengal will (are expected to) lock horns with Delhi Dynamos in the latter fixture.

Indian Arrows v FC Goa Preview

Indian Arrows would be winding up the season with a lot of positives to remember. The team had an impressive outing for a youth team, finishing 8th in I-League standings with 21 points. The fresh legs gave tough times to some big names in the league, including a victory against Mohun Bagan to end the season. During the Super Cup Qualifiers, Arrows faced Kerala Blasters and were at their best to defeat the team 2-0. This freshness in the squad is expected to ease out things for Floyd Pinto. The Indian gaffer who was impressed with the team's performance against Blasters wouldn't be willing to bow the head to Goa's supremacy at the Super Cup.

FC Goa will be haunted long for its second ISL final defeat, last month. The 1-0 lose to Bengaluru FC might have affected the team morale. However, Super Cup would be the perfect platform for Sergio Lobera to clinch back what they lost. Facing Indian Arrows, FC Goa will surely have the upper hand which will help them regain confidence. If Goa can continue their performances from ISL at Bhubaneswar, they are sure to be a serious contender for the Super Cup this year.

Delhi Dynamos v East Bengal Preview

Delhi Dynamos will be part of another thrilling game at the weekend. Dynamos had a season to forget in the ISL. However, the club was quick to rejuvenate as they went on a 6-game defeatless streak towards the end. The faults at attack cost Delhi a complete season as they finished 8th on the ISL points table with 18 points. Dynamos were to compete against Gokulam Kerala at the Super Cup qualifiers but had a walkover as Gokulam withdrew. Facing East Bengal, Josep Gombau would be having hopes of advancing to the next round.

East Bengal has been in the headlines with the yo-yo surrounding the confirmation of their participation in this tournament. A board meeting was held yesterday, where it was decided that the club wouldn't participate in the competition, but that has not been confirmed by any official sources yet.

If they do end up playing, then they will look to go one better than last year, where they were thumped 4-1 in the final by Bengaluru FC.

East Bengal had a great I-League season, missing out the trophy at the dying moments of the season. They ended up second on the points table with 42 points, one behind the champions Chennai City. Alejandro Menendez would be aiming at compensation for the I-League Cup they lost at the final moment.

Indian Arrows vs FC Goa: Match Information

Date: 30 March 2019

Kickoff: 5:00 PM IST

Advertisement

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Delhi Dynamos vs East Bengal: Match Information

Date: 30 March 2019

Kickoff: 8:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Indian Arrows vs FC Goa: Team News

Indian Arrows

Indian Arrows has few players who have returned from India's U-23 AFC Qualifier matches. It is known that all the players from the I-League season are available without injuries.

FC Goa

The whole squad that was at Lobera's hand for the ISL final is expected to be with him for the Super Cup, with the exception of Ahmed Jahouh who was sent off in that game. Jahouh, in fact, has not even been registered in the Gaurs' squad for the tournament. Mandar Rao Dessai is a doubt as well, with the hamstring injury he picked up in the ISL final.

Delhi Dynamos vs East Bengal: Team News

Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos does not have injuries or suspensions.

East Bengal

Jaime Santos was hospitalized due to ill health and might miss this fixture for East Bengal. Jobby Justin is suspended as well.

Indian Arrows vs FC Goa: Probable Lineups

Indian Arrows (4-1-4-1): Prabhsukhan Gill, Ashish Rai, Anwar Ali, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Suresh Singh, Deepak Tangri, Amarjit Singh, Rahul KP, Ninthoingamba Meetei, Lalengmawia

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Naveen Kumar, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

Delhi Dynamos vs East Bengal: Probable Lineups

Delhi Dynamos (4-2-3-1): Francisco Dorronsoro, Rana Gharami, Marti Crespi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Nandhakumar Sekar, Shubham Sarangi, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ulises Davila

East Bengal (4-4-2): Rakshit Dagar, Lalramchullova, Johnny Acosta, Borja Gómez, Samad Ali Mallick, Laldanmawia Ralte, Kassim Aidara, Lalrindika Ralte, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Antonio Dovale

Indian Arrows vs FC Goa: Key Players

Indian Arrows

Indian Arrows' key players would be midfielder Amarjit Singh and goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill. Both the players attracted attention against Blasters and would do the same against Goa.

FC Goa

FC Goa will have Ferran Corominas and Edu Bedia take up the crucial roles of gathering the attacks and finding goals.

Delhi Dynamos vs East Bengal: Key Players

Delhi Dynamos

Lallianzuala Chhangte will have a crucial role to play in breaking through the East Bengal defence and trouble the wingbacks.

East Bengal

Laldanmawia Ralte will have additional responsibilities in the attack, especially if Jaime Santos misses the fixture.

Indian Arrows vs FC Goa: Predictions

A tough challenge can be expected from the Indian Arrows side but might not be enough to surpass the Goan legacy.

﻿Predicted Score - Indian Arrows 0-2 FC Goa

Delhi Dynamos vs East Bengal: Predictions

The match will be a close one if Dynamos can rectify their ISL errors. However, East Bengal look the favourites to emerge as the winners.

Predicted Score - Delhi Dynamos 1-2 East Bengal

Advertisement