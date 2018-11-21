×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

TFA to be renamed as Tata Atletico Football Academia

PTI
NEWS
News
141   //    21 Nov 2018, 18:40 IST

Enter caption

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Tata Football Academy (TFA) is set to be renamed as Tata Atletico Football Academia after the Tata Trusts on Wednesday joined hands with LaLiga giants, Atletico de Madrid (ATM), to enhance and strengthen its existing programmes for promoting Indian football.

The main objective of the collaboration is to encourage football as a sport at the youth and grassroots level as well as support the Indian national team.

As part of the collaboration, the TFA will now be called as Tata Atletico Football Academia.

The Spanish club will provide a full-time head coach to TFA, who will work on the structure and curriculum that is followed in the Atletico de Madrid Academia in Spain.

Technical experts will also visit TFA to guide and exchange knowledge on the best practices in various areas.

"The partnership with Atletico de Madrid will enrich grass-root players with best-in-class professional training in all aspects of football. It will help young players train to international standards, scale them up to become future international players and help establish India on the global map of the sport," Director, Program Design of Tata Trusts R Pavithra Kumar said.

Miguel Angel Gil, owner of Atletico de Madrid added: "For our club is an honour to join Tata Group as a strategic partner in this ambitious football development project.

"Both of us share the vision to build a sustainable future for Indian football. We will work together in an educational programme based in Atletico de Madrid values and focused in giving opportunities for the kids."

The collaboration with Tata Trusts will also witness a residential programme in Madrid, Spain, for budding Indian talented players in the age group of 12-14 years.

This will be a long-term training programme, where these players will be coached in the Academia along with the other local Spanish cadets.

The programme will begin with a time period of three years which could be further extended to 6-8 years.

Twenty candidates will go to Spain in batches in three years. All boarding facilities along with formal education in the top schools where the medium of instruction is English will also be provided to the players in the Atletico de Madrid Academy.

A scouting team from ATM, ably supported by coaches from Tata Trusts and TFA, has already selected 10 boys from various parts of the country for the programme.

Topics you might be interested in:
Atletico Madrid Football Indian Football
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 Great strikers to have played for Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Debate: Did Griezmann make the right decision in...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 3 most valuable players right now
RELATED STORY
Simeone's team will be title contenders, but who will be...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid draw against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 4 reasons why Atletico Madrid can conquer...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid coast past Huesca
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Predicted Lineups,...
RELATED STORY
Report: PSG Eager to Sign Atletico Madrid Defender with...
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Predicted Lineups, Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us