The front line of Bengaluru FC

Indian Super League (ISL), the premium football event in India started last week with the inaugural game between Kerala Blasters and Athletico De Kolkata. ISL has gained a decent following among the Indian football fans who were craving for a format which is similar to European football. The four seasons of ISL so far saw Athletico De Kolkata and Chennaiyan FC winning the trophy twice. Last year saw the debut of Bengaluru FC in ISL, the I-League team established in 2013. They dominated the tournament as they had been in the I-League. However, they faltered in the final step against the team from Chennai. They are back this year with a new coach and have started off with a 1-0 win against Chennai. They have bolstered their attacking options which seems ominous for the other teams. They have a front line which is the best in ISL and is capable of being one of the best in Asian Football. Let us know more about the players.

#1 Sunil Chhetri

Easily the best footballer that India has produced, Chhetri has been with BFC since the first brick was laid. The Indian captain has led the Bengaluru based team with I-League titles and dominance in Indian football. Sunil Chhetri is now a household name in India and his popularity has no bounds. Playing as a left winger, Sunil Chettri is now only below Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the list of highest international goal scorers. In this season too, BFC will look for Sunil to fire the goals and help them cross the line.

Chhetri is the face of Indian football

#2 Miku

Miku is the sole center forward in the team. He was the highest goal scorer of last season thereby proving his worth as the costliest player last year. Born in Venezuela, Miku has a towering presence in front of the opposition's goal and his perfect positioning going forward guarantee a lot of goals. He started off with a bang by scoring the winner in this season's opener. Though there was a wide speculation that he would be leaving for a team in China, the rumors were put to rest when he returned to training. Miku will be the no.1 contender for highest goal scorer this season too.

Miku is a threat to other teams

#3 Udanta Singh

The 22-year-old right winger from Manipur has been a part of BFC for over 4 years now. As quoted by Sunil Chhetri, Udanta is the future of Indian football and rightly so. His ability to move in from wide positions with his pace has earned him a lot of fans. Having won the I- League in 2016, Udanta Singh would like to announce his name to the country with an impressive goal tally in this season.

Udanta is the next big thing in Indian football

#4 Chencho Gyeltshen

Called as the " Bhutanese Ronaldo", Chencho represented the successful Minerva Punjab in I-League last season. BFC have shown intent by signing Chencho this season. With the growing popularity of Bengaluru FC in Asian football, this move by BFC will make a favorite among many. Chencho's fiery pace will be an asset to any team and he has proved it last season. He will be useful in counter attacks and the opposing teams will be wary of it. This attacking front line makes BFC the firm favorites in all competitions this season.

Chencho is also known as the "Bhutanese Ronaldo"