Top 10 moments of Indian Super League

Vignesh 15 Aug 2018, 05:33 IST

As the new edition of Indian Super League, 2018 is all set to begin in September. Let's look back at some of the best and unforgettable moments from Indian Super League.

#1 First Goal of ISL

Fikru's Back Flip Celebration after scoring his first goal of ISL

On 12th October 2014, the inaugural match of ISL was matched between Atletico de Kolkata and Mumbai City FC. Fikru Teferra of ATK scored the first goal of Indian Super League, and his famous celebration cannot be forgotten.

#2 First Indian Goalscorer

Balwant Singh is first Indian goalscorer in ISL

Two days after the inaugural match of ISL, Balwant Singh (Ex Chennaiyin FC player) an Indian player scored a goal for the first time in ISL. He will now play for ATK in ISL 2018. ATK has signed Balwant Singh for 2 years.

#3 First ISL Champions

ISL 2014 Champions- ATK

On December 20, 2014, the most awaited final was held between Atletico de Kolkata and Kerela Blasters. After playing full 90 mins of the game, both teams couldn't find a goal and injury time of 5 mins was added. Mohammed Rafi scored a goal in the 95th minute of the game, and ATK was crowned champions for 2014 edition.

