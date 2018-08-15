Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 10 moments of Indian Super League

Vignesh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
151   //    15 Aug 2018, 05:33 IST

As the new edition of Indian Super League, 2018 is all set to begin in September. Let's look back at some of the best and unforgettable moments from Indian Super League.

#1 First Goal of ISL

Enter
Fikru's Back Flip Celebration after scoring his first goal of ISL

On 12th October 2014, the inaugural match of ISL was matched between Atletico de Kolkata and Mumbai City FC. Fikru Teferra of ATK scored the first goal of Indian Super League, and his famous celebration cannot be forgotten.

#2 First Indian Goalscorer

Enter capt
Balwant Singh is first Indian goalscorer in ISL

Two days after the inaugural match of ISL, Balwant Singh (Ex Chennaiyin FC player) an Indian player scored a goal for the first time in ISL. He will now play for ATK in ISL 2018. ATK has signed Balwant Singh for 2 years.

#3 First ISL Champions

En
ISL 2014 Champions- ATK

On December 20, 2014, the most awaited final was held between Atletico de Kolkata and Kerela Blasters. After playing full 90 mins of the game, both teams couldn't find a goal and injury time of 5 mins was added. Mohammed Rafi scored a goal in the 95th minute of the game, and ATK was crowned champions for 2014 edition.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018 Bengaluru FC Football Chennaiyin FC Sunil Chhetri Jeje Lalpekhlua Indian Football Football Top 5/Top 10 All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Vignesh
CONTRIBUTOR
ISL 2018: 'Memories of Indian Super League final loss...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Rating the teams on their performance
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC complete triple deal to get Mizo...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Valuable Players in Indian Football Right Now
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive Indian national football team players
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Indian Super League likely to get underway on...
RELATED STORY
5 players with most ISL goals
RELATED STORY
9 FIFA World Cup winners who have played in the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Spain to Bengaluru and back: Albert Roca leaves behind a...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: "Want Chennaiyin to become first ISL team to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us