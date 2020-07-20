Toronto FC vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

In the MLS, the top spot of Group B is up for grabs as Toronto FC take on New England Revolution tomorrow. In case the game ends in a draw, then D.C. United could take the top spot if they manage to defeat Montreal Impact.

The top 2 teams of each of the 6 groups qualify for the knockout stages in addition to the top 4 third-placed teams across all the groups. Toronto currently sit at 1st in Group B having scored 6 goals from their first 2 games. After drawing 2-2 to D.C United, Toronto defeated Montreal Impact by 4 goals to 3.

Another hatty for your Reds 🧢📈

Meanwhile, New England edged past Montreal Impact in their first game, winning by one goal to nil. They drew their second game against DC United. With qualification into the knockout stages on the line, both teams are expected to pull out all stops to ensure they go over the line tomorrow.

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Head to Head

Toronto FC and New England Revolution have faced each other a total of 31 times. Toronto have come out on top 8 times whereas New England Revolution have got the better of them on 13 occasions.

10 games between the two have ended in stalemate. The last time Toronto and New England went up against each other, which was in September last year, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Toronto FC form guide: W-D-W

New England Revolution form guide: D-W-D

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Team News

Jozy Altidore has reported back to training but is less likely to be involved from the start given the sort of blistering form that Akinola has showcased in the tournament.

GET IN THE WEIGHT ROOM.



Hat trick for 20-year-old Ayo Akinola.

Jonathan Osorio has also returned from injury after suffering an injury to his quads. Justin Morrow is another player who is less likely to be involved after suffering Achilles tendinitis issue and being forced off the field at half time in the last game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jozy Altidore, Jonathan Osorio and Justin Morrow

Suspended: None

As for New England Revolution, Luis Caicedo will miss out on the tournament owing to an injury to his knee. Fagundez is likely to take Carles Gil's place as Bruce Arena is unlikely to risk the latter who had to be taken off early after returning from a foot injury.

Michael Mancienna had to withdrawn at half time after experiencing muscle tightness and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved on Tuesday.

Injured: Luis Caicedo

Doubtful: Carles Gil, Michael Mancienna

Suspended: None

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Predicted Lineups

Toronto FC Predicted XI: Quentin Westberg, Auro, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Marco Delgado, Michael Bradley, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozeulo, Pablo Piatti, Ayo Akinola

New England Revolution Predicted XI: Matt Turner, Brandon Bye, Antonio Delamea, Henry Kessler, Alexander Buttner, Kelin Rowe, Wilfried Zahibo, Gustavo Bou, Diego Fagundez, Cristian Penilla, Adam Buksa

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Prediction

Toronto FC have been in free scoring form this tournament and they are expected to continue their good form against New England revolution in this Group B top spot decider.

Prediction: Toronto FC 4-2 New England Revolution