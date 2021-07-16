Toronto FC vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far and have a point to prove in this game.

Orlando City are in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and will be intent on going all the way this year. The away side suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Chicago Fire last week and will need to bounce back on Saturday.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS league table and face an uphill battle this year. The Canadian outfit edged New England Revolution to a 3-2 victory last week and will need a similar result from this fixture.

Toronto FC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Toronto FC have a good record against Orlando City and have won eight matches out of a total of 14 games played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed four victories against Toronto FC and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place last month and ended in a 3-2 victory for Orlando City. Both teams suffered a series of defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Toronto FC form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-L-L

Orlando City form guide in the MLS: L-L-W-W-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Toronto FC vs Orlando City Team News

Toronto FC need to win this game

Toronto FC

Ifunanyachi Achara, Erickson Gallardo, and Julian Dunn-Johnson are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Ayo Akinola, Richie Laryae, and Jonathan Osorio are participating in the Gold Cup and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Ifunanyachi Achara, Erickson Gallardo, Julian Dunn-Johnson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ayo Akinola, Richie Laryae, Jonathan Osorio

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Ruan and Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato are injured and will be unable to play a part against Inter Miami. Pedro Gallese is back from the Copa America and could play a part against Toronto FC.

Injured: Alexandre Pato, Ruan, Joao Moutinho, Antonio Carlos

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Toronto FC vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Bono; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Luke Singh, Kemar Lawrence; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Tsubasah Endoh, Alejandro Pozuelo, Yeferson Soteldo; Jozy Altidore

Would you like a little dip with your chip? pic.twitter.com/nbW6QHC7qy — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 16, 2021

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brandon Austin; Michael Halliday, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Andres Perea, Junior Urso, Benji Michel, Christopher Mueller; Nani, Tesho Akindele

Toronto FC vs Orlando City Prediction

Toronto FC have endured a miserable campaign so far and will need to play out of their skins to secure a victory in this game. The Canadian side was impressive last week and will need a similar performance in this match.

Orlando City were uncharacteristically poor in their previous game and will likely welcome Christopher Mueller and Nani back into their team this weekend. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-2 Orlando City

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi