Toronto vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Toronto FC take on Chicago Fire in MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Sunday at BMO Field.

The home side came back from behind to score three goals in the second half to record a 3-2 win over Cincinnati. Chicago Fire recorded their first win in six games against New York City FC on Wednesday

The two sides are separated by just five points in the league standings, with Chicago in 12th place and Toronto in 13th place.

Toronto vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 32 times with all the meetings coming in MLS. The hosts have been the superior side and have 12 wins to their name. The visitors have nine wins to their name but are winless in their last 12 encounters with the hosts.

11 games between the two sides have ended in a draw, including three of their last six fixtures. They last met at Soldier Field in July, a game that ended in a 2-1 win for Toronto.

Toronto form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Chicago Fire form guide (MLS): W-D-L-L-L

Toronto vs Chicago Fire Team News

Toronto

Toronto have a lengthy injury list for this home game with Eriq Zavaleta, Dom Dwyer, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jozy Altidore, Ayo Akinola, Chris Mavinga, Tsubasa Endoh, Jordan Perruzza and Ralph Priso-Mbongue all ruled out with injuries.

Javier Pérez is expected to field a similar squad that helped him secure a 3-2 win over Cincinnati.

Toronto FC @TorontoFC “The energy feels different... The results are flowing because of the good performances we’ve been having and that gives us a lot of confidence to also come out, whoever we’re facing and get a result, even when we’re down.” “The energy feels different... The results are flowing because of the good performances we’ve been having and that gives us a lot of confidence to also come out, whoever we’re facing and get a result, even when we’re down.”

Injured: Eriq Zavaleta, Dom Dwyer, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jozy Altidore, Ayo Akinola, Chris Mavinga, Tsubasa Endoh, Jordan Perruzza, Ralph Priso-Mbongue

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire

Boris Sekulic, Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran and Brian Gutierrez are all sidelined with injuries. Luka Stojanovic was on the bench against New York City and is expected to start here as well.

Chicago Fire FC @ChicagoFire



A search for a new head coach is now underway. #cf97 Assistant coach and Ring of Fire member Frank Klopas will lead the team as interim head coach.A search for a new head coach is now underway. #cffc Assistant coach and Ring of Fire member Frank Klopas will lead the team as interim head coach.



A search for a new head coach is now underway. #cffc #cf97 https://t.co/c9TNqh9gQI

Injured: Boris Sekulic, Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran, Brian Gutierrez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toronto vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-5-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Kemar Lawrence, Auro; Jonathan Osorio, Marco Delgado, Richie Laryea, Ifunanyachi Achara, Yeferson Soteldo; Patrick Mullins

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Mauricio Pineda, Johan Kappelhof; Luka Stojanovic, Miguel Navarro, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers, Ignacio Aliseda; Chinonso Offor, Robert Beric

Toronto vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Also Read

Toronto have found some form recently but they have the worst defensive record in the league and that remains a concern for them. Given the home advantage, Toronto are the favorites here, and we predict a narrow win for them.

Prediction: Toronto 2-1 Chicago Fire.

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Shardul Sant

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far