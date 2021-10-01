Toronto vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Toronto FC take on Chicago Fire in MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Sunday at BMO Field.
The home side came back from behind to score three goals in the second half to record a 3-2 win over Cincinnati. Chicago Fire recorded their first win in six games against New York City FC on Wednesday
The two sides are separated by just five points in the league standings, with Chicago in 12th place and Toronto in 13th place.
Toronto vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head
The two sides have squared off 32 times with all the meetings coming in MLS. The hosts have been the superior side and have 12 wins to their name. The visitors have nine wins to their name but are winless in their last 12 encounters with the hosts.
11 games between the two sides have ended in a draw, including three of their last six fixtures. They last met at Soldier Field in July, a game that ended in a 2-1 win for Toronto.
Toronto form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L
Chicago Fire form guide (MLS): W-D-L-L-L
Toronto vs Chicago Fire Team News
Toronto
Toronto have a lengthy injury list for this home game with Eriq Zavaleta, Dom Dwyer, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jozy Altidore, Ayo Akinola, Chris Mavinga, Tsubasa Endoh, Jordan Perruzza and Ralph Priso-Mbongue all ruled out with injuries.
Javier Pérez is expected to field a similar squad that helped him secure a 3-2 win over Cincinnati.
Injured: Eriq Zavaleta, Dom Dwyer, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jozy Altidore, Ayo Akinola, Chris Mavinga, Tsubasa Endoh, Jordan Perruzza, Ralph Priso-Mbongue
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Chicago Fire
Boris Sekulic, Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran and Brian Gutierrez are all sidelined with injuries. Luka Stojanovic was on the bench against New York City and is expected to start here as well.
Injured: Boris Sekulic, Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran, Brian Gutierrez
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Toronto vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI
Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-5-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Kemar Lawrence, Auro; Jonathan Osorio, Marco Delgado, Richie Laryea, Ifunanyachi Achara, Yeferson Soteldo; Patrick Mullins
Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Mauricio Pineda, Johan Kappelhof; Luka Stojanovic, Miguel Navarro, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers, Ignacio Aliseda; Chinonso Offor, Robert Beric
Toronto vs Chicago Fire Prediction
Toronto have found some form recently but they have the worst defensive record in the league and that remains a concern for them. Given the home advantage, Toronto are the favorites here, and we predict a narrow win for them.
Prediction: Toronto 2-1 Chicago Fire.
