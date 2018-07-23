Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Five stars who are set to make their debut for Kerala Blasters

abdulshekkeerkm FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 3.12K // 23 Jul 2018, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kerala Blasters FC garners a huge fan following (Image courtesy of ISL)

The Kerala Blasters, ever since its inception in Indian football back in 2014, are known to be one of the most supported football teams in India. They have created a wave across the country since then and even their official fan group -- 'Manjappada' -- won fan club of the year at Indian Sports Honours. As the team gears up for the fifth edition of Indian Super League (ISL), the Blasters' fans are more excited than ever and are all set to host LaLiga team Girona FC and A-League side Melbourne City FC at Toyota Yaris LaLiga World club tournament which is set to begin on July 24, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters FC, headed by former England National Team goalkeeper David James, completed their preseason training session at TranStadia, Ahmedabad and arrived in Kochi ready to confront Melbourne City on 24th in order to open their campaign in the preseason tournament. After finishing sixth in the last edition of ISL, the team is looking for nothing less than becoming Champions -- a feat which they have narrowly missed out two times in the final in the last four seasons. The Toyota Yaris LaLiga World will be the ideal preparation for the yellows before the start of the fifth edition of ISL, which is said to begin from September.

Here, we are taking a gander at five players who will make their debut for Kerala Blasters FC and could play a pivotal role in determining their fate in this tournament as well as in forthcoming ISL season.

#5 Abdul Hakku

Abdul Hakku playing for Northeast United FC

The 23-year old Kerala based defender is a promising asset who can bolster the already strong Blasters back line which comprises of star defenders like Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika.

He started his career with Sports Academy Tirur before moving to Pune based DSK Shivajians where he plied his trade for their youth team and the senior team as well. A solid performance in the second division I-League for Fateh Hyderabad FC caught the attention of ISL team Northeast United. The Highlanders brought him on board for the ISL 2017/18 season.

He managed to win the emerging player award in the very first game he played for the Highlanders. Though he started off well in the ISL, he couldn't carry the momentum along the entire season and barely managed four appearances for the Northeast United.

Being a native Keralite, Kerala Blasters' base will be an excellent opportunity for Abdul to improve himself as a player and to get a shot for the senior national team.

1 / 5 NEXT