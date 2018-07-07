ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters confirm signing of forward Slaviša Stojanović

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.07K // 07 Jul 2018, 15:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Slaviša Stojanović

What's the story?

Kerala Blasters have added more arsenal in their forward line after signing Slaviša Stojanović. The Serbian player plays as a centre-forward and can also be used effectively on the right wing.

In case you didn't know...

The striker last played for the club Radnicki Nis in the first tier Serbian league -- SuperLiga. Prior to that, he played at Hapoel Kfar Saba and H. Petah Tikva -- two Israeli outfits. Slaviša Stojanović has vast experience and has played across many levels in front of diverse crowds.

Slaviša Stojanović scored 29 goals in the 156 matches he played in the SuperLiga, which shows that he does have the potential to do well in the Indian circuit.

The heart of the matter

Kerala Blasters announced, via a video on Twitter, the signing of the Serbian player on Saturday.

The Blasters finished at 6th position in the last season, and one of the main reasons was the lack of clinical finishing up front. With this fresh signing, Kerala Blasters have certainly added substance to their attack.

It is a good deal for the forward as well as he was without any club lately and comes on board on a free transfer.

Kerala Blasters have already made quite a few changes for the upcoming season -- roping in U17 World Cup star Dheeraj Singh, star defender Anas Edathodika, Halicharan Narzary, goalkeeper Naveen Kumar, and French defender Cyril Kali. They are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a change in fortune in the upcoming season.

What's next?

The pacy forward promises to inject some dynamism for the Blasters in the final third. The Kerala-based team had a forgettable run in the 2017-18 season. They only managed to score 20 goals in their 18 games. It will be interesting to see if their new signing is able to improve these numbers in the upcoming season. The potential of the forward is undoubted and it is certain that he will add substance to the squad.

Will the new forward act as a catalyst and change the fortune of the struggling Kerala Blasters side? Do let us know what you think of the new signing in the comments section below.