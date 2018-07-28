Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Girona FC vs Melbourne City FC - Five Talking Points

Action from the match between Girona FC and Melbourne City FC

After a one-sided opening match, the Toyota Yaris LaLiga World tournament saw it's second match being played out here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday. Melbourne City FC had shown their prowess against Kerala Blasters on Tuesday. However, in the second match of the tournament, their weaknesses were badly exposed by a completely dominating Girona FC.

The Blanquivermell made their intentions clear from the very outset as they concentrated on keeping possession of the ball and dominating the midfield. Whenever they lost the ball, Aleix Garcia and Co adopted a pressing football that had the opposition scrambling to keep the ball. Evidently, unlike the first match, Melbourne were not being able to dictate the proceedings.

Girona broke the deadlock as early as in the 10th minute through Cristian Portugues, better known as Portu, by the end of the 90 minutes, they had added five more. It is not like Melbourne did not have a chance or two but failure to convert the opportunities added to their own misery.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

#1 In Stuani's absence, Portu blazes through Melbourne City's defence

Girona FC had arrived in India without their top-scorer from last season, Christhian Stuani. Of course, the Uruguayan forward is enjoying an extensive summer break after making it to the quarters at the World Cup with his national team in Russia.

However, in Portu, Anthony Lozano and Borja Garcia they have quite an able forward line and truth be told, it did not seem like they were really missing Stuani.

Portu, in particular, stole the show with a superb brace. It was he who scored the first two goals of the match and gave Girona a 2-0 lead early in the match. For the first goal, he got on the end of a smart through ball while for the second, he made a superb run before executing a cheeky side-foot finish.

