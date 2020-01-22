Transfer Analysis: Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez to Los Angeles Galaxy

Jai Vardhan Singhania



Mexico's all-time leading goal-scorer joins LA Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy signed Javier Hernández aka Chicharito from Sevilla after the departure of their cornerstone and talisman Zlatan Ibrahimović. According to ESPN, he is going to be the highest-paid player in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The signing of David Beckham changed things for MLS. Superstars like Ricardo Kaka, David Villa and Wayne Rooney followed suit and made the league popular, and Chicharito continues the legacy. This signing will pave the way for more European superstars who are aging to come to MLS to end their careers on a high note. Recent salary cap limits in China make the American league a better choice comparatively.

Last year’s play-off match where LA Galaxy faced Los Angeles FC was the most-watched play-off game. The rivalry is intense and with Chicharito’s arrival, El Tráfico or the Los Angeles Derby will be one of the best games across America to watch. This is what MLS MVP, Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC, had to say about the possibility of Hernández's arrival in the US.

“He is a scoring machine — he’s always there looking to score goals — and he does a really good job defending for his team. I think the Méxican fans would be excited.”

Whenever you talk about MLS, the first club that comes to your mind is LA Galaxy. MLS is not going to be more popular than it was after the arrival of David Beckham but Chicharito’s arrival with help continue the wide reach of its popularity.

Under Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla are yielding sweet results and are placed fourth with 35 points, level with third placed Atlético Madrid, but Hernández was not in Lopetegui’s plans. Lucas Ocampos and Luuk de Jong bettered Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer. He had to leave.

Sevilla are getting in the region of £7 million for Hernández's sale. They get to recover their investment while off-loading poor recruitments. While he is not a big name signing as Ibrahimović’s or David Beckham’s but te move makes sense for both parties. At 31, and almost at the end of his career, many might say Hernández has lost his shooting boots but he has not. With the two-time Premier League champion, Galaxy get a player who has a rich CV in the most elite clubs of Europe.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man fits in Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s plans like a glove. He may lack a monstrous physique but provides more involvement in the build-up. He can run the channels, drops deep, attracts opposition press, and creates space for his teammates. A fox in the box, he is a lethal goalscorer and could score 20-25 goals next season.

Since leaving Old Trafford, Hernández has not been presented with ample opportunities at Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham or Sevilla. But, he still has gas to burn.

One thing is clear though: Hernández cannot replace Zlatan Ibrahimović. And one should not expect him to do so. The Swede scored an astonishing 31 goals last season. His off-the-pitch presence followed heavy press engagement and social media banter which the Little Pea will not keep up or match. But, the Red Devils and the Blancos faithful have a sweet spot for him which will be an intangible asset for Galaxy. El Tri’s superstar will provide special connection to the local fans, something Carlos Vela brought to Los Angeles FC. Liga MX (Méxican League) is still the most famous league followed by the Americans. Signing Hernández would mean a lot of footage on ground for LA Galaxy and this might be quite a mutually beneficial signing.