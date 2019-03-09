Twitter reacts as Chennai City pip East Bengal for the I-League 2018-19 title

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST News 366 // 09 Mar 2019, 19:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai City players celebrate

Chennai City FC clinched the I-League trophy after beating Minerva Punjab 3-1 at their home ground. In the other simultaneous game played at Kozhikode, East Bengal defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 but it wasn't enough to clinch the title as the Red and Golds also required the Coimbatore-based side to lose or draw the game.

Chennai City FC, playing without two of their key players Nestor Gordillo and Roberto Eslava due to a suspension and an injury, were behind as early as the third minute when Roland Bilala towered above the defenders to nod in Juan Quero's free-kick. The halftime scoreline read 1-0 against them but a brilliant display in the second half completely changed the complexion of the game.

Arashpreet touched the ball with his hand inside the box and Pedro Manzi made no error in equalizing for Chennai City FC. In the 69th minute, Gaurav Bora gave the home side the lead after connecting Sandro Rodriguez' corner-kick. From then on, it was all Chennai City FC who didn't show any signs of complacency.

The deathblow to East Bengal was dealt in the 93rd minute after Bora converted again from the corner. The final scoreline remained 3-1 as the players lifted Akbar Nawas and Gaurav Bora had water in his eyes while collecting the 'Hero of the Match' award.

When the season began, no one could have predicted that Chennai City FC would win the league. After all, they just saved themselves from relegation last season. But, the I-League had witnessed similar stories in the past two seasons with Aizawl FC and Minerva Punjab being the protagonists that time. And, this time it was Chennai City FC's turn.

East Bengal did their part but lady luck wasn't on their side. Twitterati heaped praise on the Chennai City FC side, that comprised of players coming from poor family backgrounds and the foreigners from that of the Spanish third division. Here is the quirkiest of the lot:

Chennai City become the second team from the southern part of India, after Bengaluru (2013-14, 15-16) to win the I-League/National Football League. — Arka Bhattacharya (@ArkaTweets10) March 9, 2019

Pedro Manzi the first player to win the Golden Boot and become an I-League champion since Sunil Chhetri in 2013-14. — Aaditya Narayan (@Aaditya_LFC) March 9, 2019

Dempo, Churchill, Salgaocar, Bengaluru, Mohun Bagan, Aizawl , Minerva and now @ChennaiCityFC! Congratulations to the 8th Champions of the #HeroILeague. Hard luck #EastBengal who gave it a real fight till the end. What a season, what a a finish! #IndianFootball — Anant Tyagi (@anant174) March 9, 2019

Advertisement

Yes Chennai, yes!!

Saw East Bengal leading and had my heart in my mouth. But Chennai has their third and it's decided! #CCFCMPFC — Reuben Joe Joseph (@reubenjoe14) March 9, 2019

Congratulations to @ChennaiCityFC and @roh00 on winning the @ILeagueOfficial title! Good luck in Asia.



Tough luck to East Bengal, there's always next^n year... — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) March 9, 2019

Bye bye @ILeagueOfficial It was fun. Not really. Stellar final days apart, there was some absolute dross in the middle. #IndianFootball — Sunaadh (@sunaadh) March 9, 2019

Hard luck @eastbengalfc



On the last and final day of #HeroILeague we are blessed to witness some terrific performances and fighting spirit



Sadly I-League has come to an end, a league which kept #IndianFootball alive with sweat, passion, belief, etc by the clubs will be missed — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 9, 2019

Well done Menendez and team. Well done to the Players. Thanks to Quess for changing the outlay of our club. Congratulations to Chennai City FC and all the best for Asia. And goodbye I-League.#IndianFootball — Sayak (@sayakdd28) March 9, 2019

First time #HeroILeague Winners for 3 years in a row:

Aizawl FC (2017)

Minerva Punjab FC (2018)

Chennai City FC (2019)



A new club to win their maiden #iLeague title in 2020? #IndianFootball — ਪਾਰਸ ऋषि (@parasrishi) March 9, 2019

When the lion fails to haunt, it doesn't mean he doesn't know how to haunt ?, its a symbol that the silence is because the disaster is near as @eastbengalfc try their best but 2⃣-1⃣ win was not enough to win the 🏆 but remember the above.#GKFCQEB #HeroILeague #ILeagueIConquer pic.twitter.com/jaNyjvIlXm — footlu (@footluIND) March 9, 2019

Played like a champion 💪 throughout the #HeroILeague congratulations @ChennaiCityFC

Becoming the champion of 🇮🇳..

You just Rock the show Pedro Manzi. pic.twitter.com/pbCjXgAmkx — Ramesh Subbaz (@RameshSubbaz) March 9, 2019

Again champions from different state.

Congratulations @ChennaiCityFC,

CHAMPIONS OF INDIA @ILeagueOfficial

I league is definitely one of the most competitive league in Asia.

Hard luck @eastbengalfc lost from champions by single point, better luck next time.#HeroILeague — Amit Kanoria (@amit_kanoria) March 9, 2019

As a matter of fact, @ChennaiCityFC should have won the #HeroILeague title way back before 2-3 rounds !! Unnecessarily dragged it to the last day 😒⚽🏆✨🎉🇮🇳🇮🇳 #ILeagueIConquer #ChennaiCityFC #Chennai 🔱🔱 — Debjit Majumder (@Dmeister89) March 9, 2019

DEVASTATED. HEART-BROKEN. This year could have been ours. Congratulations @ChennaiCityFC, you guys deserved it and showed what @ILeagueOfficial means to the Indian football fans.#HeroILeague #CCFC #QEB — Sk Nasim Akhtar (@SkNasimAkhtar15) March 9, 2019

Unpredictable — Sadhu (@ChhotiGoldFlake) March 9, 2019

A 20-year old, Gaurav Bora, 'sets the pieces' for @ChennaiCityFC tonight. Pedro Manzi's words of CCFC winning the #HeroILeague, at the start of the season, change from being meaningless to prophetic. From being 8th last season, to scaling the summit. Heroic. #IndianFootball — Adidev Guru (@psychedguru) March 9, 2019

Advertisement