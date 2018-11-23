×
United States lifts the under-20 CONCACAF Championship with a 2-0 victory over Mexico

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
23 Nov 2018, 15:22 IST

CONCACAF Champions - United States of America (Image Courtesy: MLS Soccer)
CONCACAF Champions - United States of America (Image Courtesy: MLS Soccer)

CONCACAF Final: USA 2 - 0 Mexico (USA: Alex Mendez 17', 50')

Hosts United States claimed their second consecutive title in the 27th edition of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship after registering a convincing 2-0 victory over thirteen-time champions Mexico.

The tournament spread over three weeks saw 34 countries vying for top honors played in four stadiums, namely IMG Academy Stadium, IMG Soccer Stadium and IMG Soccer Complex Field two and eleven at Bradenton in Florida, United States.

Paxton Pomykal's weighted pass to SC Freiburg's Alex Mendez resulted in a thunderous left-footed strike towards the right corner past Mexican goal stopper Carlos Higuera to put the Baby Yanks 1-0 up.

FC Dallas’s Pomykal and Mendez played a one-two combination with Mendez scoring his eighth goal of the tournament through the legs of Higuera in the 50th minute.

The young El Tris kept probing till the end, but some resolute defending by a strong American back-line, along with Brady Scott pulling off spectacular saves to thwart the Mexican strikers.

Mendez‘s brace completed back-to-back titles for the Americans, leaving their head coach Tab Ramos pleased. 

The United States, Mexico, Panama, and Honduras qualified for the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup because of finishing as the top four ranked teams in the competition.

Jamaica, Panama and The United States qualified for the 2019 Pan-American games after ending their campaign as the leading team from their respective confederations.

The 2018 edition saw 87 matches played recording 397 goals in total with an average of 4.56 goals per match.

Mexico won the Fair Play Award.

José Macías from Mexico became the top scorer in the Championship with ten goals and claimed the Golden Boot.

Americans Alex Mendez won the best player of the tournament by claiming the Golden Ball.

Brady Scott won the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper.

The CONCACAF Eleven consisted of players from the United States and Mexico, sporting a 4-3-3 formation. Goal Keeper - Brady Scott (USA). Defenders - Sergino Dest (USA), Chris Gloster (USA), Mark McKenzie (USA), Gilberto Sepúlveda (MEX). Midfielders - Brandon Servania (USA), Alex Méndez (USA), Diego Lainez (MEX). Strikers - Ayo Akinola (USA), Ulysses Llanez (USA), José Macías (MEX).

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
