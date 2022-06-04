USA vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

International football returns with another set of friendlies this weekend as Uruguay take on the USA on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Uruguay have managed to secure their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and have turned their performances around this year. La Celeste eased past Mexico by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

The USA have also managed to qualify for the World Cup but have not been at their best over the past year. The home side defeated Morocco by a 3-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to secure a similar result in this match.

USA vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

The USA have a surprisingly impressive record against Uruguay and have won two of the six matches played between the two teams. Uruguay have managed only one victory against the hosts and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Uruguay were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

USA form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Uruguay form guide: W-W-W-W-W

USA vs Uruguay Team News

The USA have an impressive squad

USA

The USA have no discernible injury concerns at the moment and have a fully-fit squad going into this game. Christian Pulisic was impressive last week and is set to lead the line alongside Haji Wright.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Uruguay have a strong squad

Uruguay

Ronald Araujo has recovered from his injury and should be available for selection this week. Federico Valverde has enjoyed a stellar season with Real Madrid and could feature in midfield for Uruguay.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA vs Uruguay Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson; Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre; Timothy Weah, Haji Wright, Christian Pulisic

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rochet; Matias Vina, Ronald Araujo, Diego Godin, Obdulio Varela; Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira; Diego Rossi, Federico Valverde, Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Edinson Cavani

USA vs Uruguay Prediction

Uruguay have been in excellent form since the turn of the year and are on a five-game winning streak. Edinson Cavani was impressive against Mexico this week and will look to build on his form on Sunday.

The USA can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against a formidable force this weekend. Uruguay are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: USA 1-3 Uruguay

