Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Vancouver Whitecaps take on CF Montreal in their MLS 2021 regular-season fixture at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday.

The Whitecaps have four points from their three MLS fixtures and are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Montreal have just one point more than their Canadian rivals but are in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

This will be the first inter-conference fixture for Montreal, while Vancouver already faced fierce rivals Toronto FC two weeks ago.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head

The Canadian rivals have faced each other 40 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with Vancouver having a slight advantage thanks to 16 victories.

Montreal have 14 wins to their name and 10 games have ended in draws. The Whitecaps' 3-1 win over Montreal in the MLS last season was their first win over them since 2018 after Montreal recorded three straight victories in the fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC form guide in MLS: L-D-W

CF Montreal form guide in MLS: D-D-W

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs CF Montreal Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Ali Adnan, Erik Godoy and Tosaint Ricketts have all been ruled out for the Whitecaps on account of injuries. Leonard Owusu and Michael Baldisimo trained sparingly this week and face late fitness tests.

Derek Cornelius is available for selection but we do not expect Marc Dos Santos to make any changes to the starting XI for this game.

Injured: Erik Godoy, Tosaint Ricketts, Ali Adnan

Doubtful: Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo

Suspended: None

CF Montreal

Mason Toye has been ruled out due to a thigh injury. He missed the game against Columbus Crew and in his absence, Montreal failed to find the back of the net. Luis Binks is also sidelined and expected to miss the game.

Ballou Tabla is a doubt as he has not played a single game in the MLS this season on account of a groin injury.

Injuries: Mason Toye, Luis Binks

Doubtful: Ballou Tabla

Suspensions: None

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs CF Montreal Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Ranko Veselinovic, Andy Rose, Jake Nerwisnki; Russel Teibert, Caio Alexandre, Michael Baldisimo; Cristian Dajome, Deiber Caicedo, Lucas Cavallini

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Clément Diop; Aljaž Struna, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mustafa Kizza, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette; Đorđe Mihailovic; Romell Quioto, Erik Hurtado

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs CF Montreal Prediction

Both teams are yet to hit top form in the league. While Montreal are unbeaten after three rounds, Vancouver have registered a win, a loss and a draw.

Given their history and current form, a defeat for Montreal looks unlikely in this fixture. We predict that the game will end in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 CF Montreal