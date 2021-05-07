Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Vancouver Whitecaps take on CF Montreal in their MLS 2021 regular-season fixture at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday.
The Whitecaps have four points from their three MLS fixtures and are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Montreal have just one point more than their Canadian rivals but are in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.
This will be the first inter-conference fixture for Montreal, while Vancouver already faced fierce rivals Toronto FC two weeks ago.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head
The Canadian rivals have faced each other 40 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with Vancouver having a slight advantage thanks to 16 victories.
Montreal have 14 wins to their name and 10 games have ended in draws. The Whitecaps' 3-1 win over Montreal in the MLS last season was their first win over them since 2018 after Montreal recorded three straight victories in the fixture.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC form guide in MLS: L-D-W
CF Montreal form guide in MLS: D-D-W
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs CF Montreal Team News
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Ali Adnan, Erik Godoy and Tosaint Ricketts have all been ruled out for the Whitecaps on account of injuries. Leonard Owusu and Michael Baldisimo trained sparingly this week and face late fitness tests.
Derek Cornelius is available for selection but we do not expect Marc Dos Santos to make any changes to the starting XI for this game.
Injured: Erik Godoy, Tosaint Ricketts, Ali Adnan
Doubtful: Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo
Suspended: None
CF Montreal
Mason Toye has been ruled out due to a thigh injury. He missed the game against Columbus Crew and in his absence, Montreal failed to find the back of the net. Luis Binks is also sidelined and expected to miss the game.
Ballou Tabla is a doubt as he has not played a single game in the MLS this season on account of a groin injury.
Injuries: Mason Toye, Luis Binks
Doubtful: Ballou Tabla
Suspensions: None
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs CF Montreal Predicted XI
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Ranko Veselinovic, Andy Rose, Jake Nerwisnki; Russel Teibert, Caio Alexandre, Michael Baldisimo; Cristian Dajome, Deiber Caicedo, Lucas Cavallini
CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Clément Diop; Aljaž Struna, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mustafa Kizza, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette; Đorđe Mihailovic; Romell Quioto, Erik Hurtado
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs CF Montreal Prediction
Both teams are yet to hit top form in the league. While Montreal are unbeaten after three rounds, Vancouver have registered a win, a loss and a draw.
Given their history and current form, a defeat for Montreal looks unlikely in this fixture. We predict that the game will end in a goalless draw.
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 CF Montreal