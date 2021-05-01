Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action this weekend with another round of matches as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Colorado Rapids at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Monday. The two teams have made contrasting starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

Colorado Rapids are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have managed only one point from their two games. The Rapids suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Austin last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, have won four points from their two games so far and have been impressive this season. The Canadian outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC last week and will want to return to winning ways on Monday.

A little something to remember us by 🍁



Celebrating #ArborDay with our generous hosts @realsaltlake. Naturally, we went with a Maple tree 🇨🇦#VWFC pic.twitter.com/ThMa4biOJ9 — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) May 1, 2021

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids have a slight historical advantage over Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 10 matches out of a total of 24 games played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed nine victories against Colorado Rapids and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams have made improvements to their squads in recent months and will want to win this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: D-W

Colorado Rapids form guide in the MLS: L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps have a few injury concerns

Vancouver Whitecaps

Leonard Owusu and Ali Adnan are ruled out at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this game. Erik Godoy, Tosaint Ricketts, and Derek Cornelius also have fitness concerns and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Leonard Owusu, Ali Adnan

Doubtful: Erik Godoy, Tosaint Ricketts, Derek Cornelius

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Advertisement

Braian Galvan is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Sam Vines and Lalas Abubakar are also carrying knocks and might not be able to feature against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Injured: Braian Galvan

Doubtful: Sam Vines, Lalas Abubakar

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Ranko Veselinovic, Andy Rose, Jake Nerwisnki; Russel Teibert, Caio Alexandre, Michael Baldisimo; Cristian Dajome, Deiber Caicedo, Lucas Cavallini

𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝟬𝟰𝟬𝟯



The newest episode gives you an all-access, behind-the-scenes look inside the club as we prepared for the 2021 home opener. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/NTtsav9LlN — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) April 30, 2021

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Kellyn Acosta, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Younes Namli, Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids were impressive last year and their formidable squad makes them a force to reckon with this season. The likes of Diego Rubio and Michael Barrios can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps showed glimpses of their ability against Toronto FC and have a point to prove in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Colorado Rapids

Also Read: Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021