Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS returns with high-action fixtures this weekend as two of the biggest teams in Canada lock horns at the BC Place in Vancouver. The Montreal Impact and the Vancouver Whitecaps have flattered to deceive on several occasions this season and will want to put in convincing performances over the weekend.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in a lowly eleventh place in the MLS Western Conference table and the Canadian Championship represents a route of redemption for the home team. This fixture is also important in the context of Canada's premier tournament and the Whitecaps will want to prove their mettle.

The Montreal Impact is currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference table and have been inconsistent this season. The Impact are the reigning champions in the Canadian Championship and will have to overcome the Vancouver Whitecaps on two occasions this week to retain their title.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head

The Vancouver Whitecaps and the Montreal Impact have found themselves on even footing on numerous occasions in the past and their head-to-head record is a fair reflection of the intensity of this fixture. Both teams have won 13 matches against each other and nine games have ended in draws.

Montreal Impact picked up a comprehensive 2-0 victory when these two sides faced each other in the MLS last month. Romell Quioto and Lassi Lappalainen scored the goals for the Montreal Impact and will be key players going into this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-L-L

Montreal Impact form guide in the MLS: L-W-L-W-L

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact Team News

The Whitecaps desperately need a victory

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Vancouver Whitecaps will have to go into this game without a few key players and will have to find able replacements against the Montreal Impact. Maxime Crepeau, Janio Bikel, and Jasser Khmiri are injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Maxime Crepeau, Janio Bikel, Jasser Khmiri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Montreal Impact have a strong squad

Montreal Impact

Defensive midfielder Steeven Saba will be unable to play a part in this game due to a fractured foot. The Montreal Impact have an excellent team and are unlikely to make any changes to a side that defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps by a 2-0 margin two weeks ago.

Injured: Steeven Saba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Thomas Hasal; Ali Adnan, Andy Rose, Derek Cornelius, Erik Godoy; Leonard Owusu, Russell Teibert, Michael Baldisimo; David Milinkovic; Theo Bair, Lucas Cavallini

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (3-4-3): Clement Diop; Rudy Camacho, Luis Binks, Jukka Raitala; Zachary Braut-Guillard, Victor Wanyama, Emanuel Maciel, Lassi Lappalainen; Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider, Romell Quioto

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact Prediction

The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up a morale-boosting victory against Toronto FC during the week and will need to be at their best to stand a chance against Montreal Impact's formidable line-up. Lucas Cavallini has been in excellent form and will be the chief attacking threat for the home team.

The Montreal Impact have a potent attacking combination of their own, however, and the likes of Romell Quioto, Samuel Piette, and Victor Wanyama have combined to produce some magical moments this season. The Impact have a slight upper hand in this game and may well manage a narrow victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps over the weekend.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Montreal Impact

