Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS returns this weekend with one of the most important fixtures of the season so far as two of the top three teams in the Western Conference lock horns at the Children's Mercy Park. Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United have excellent squads and will hope to come away with a massive three points from this game.

Minnesota United are currently only a point behind league-leaders Seattle Sounders in the MLS Western Conference table and can potentially move to the top with a victory against Sporting Kansas City. The away side played out an exhilarating 3-2 victory against FC Dallas earlier this week and can be lethal in the final third.

Sporting Kansas City started the regular MLS season in fine fashion but have slipped under the radar in recent weeks and will need to recover from their slump. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo in its previous and is in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory.

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have an excellent record against Minnesota United and have won nine games out of a total of 14 fixtures played between the two sides. Minnesota United have only three victories against Sporting Kansas City and will see Sunday's game as an excellent opportunity to make their mark.

Sporting Kansas City managed a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Minnesota United in the reverse fixture last month. A Michael Boxall own goal in the second half consigned Minnesota United to defeat on the day and the defender will be hoping to put in a better performance tomorrow.

Sporting Kansas City form guide in the MLS: D-W-L-L-D

Minnesota United form guide in the MLS: L-D-D-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Team News

Felipe Gutierrez will not play a part in the game

Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City have several high-profile injuries to account for against Minnesota United. Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez, and Andreu Fontas are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez, Andreu Fontas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United need a victory

Minnesota United

Minnesota United come into this game with a depleted squad and will have to dig deep into its treasury to field a competitive lineup this weekend. Star forwards Luis Amarilla, Ethan Finlay, and Aaron Schoenfeld are injured and have been ruled out of the game.

Injured: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Luis Amarilla, Ethan Finlay, Aaron Schoenfeld, Osvaldo Alonso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Romain Metanire

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Amadou Dia, Roberto Puncec, Matt Besler, Jaylin Lindsey; Felipe Hernandez, Gianluca Busio, Gadi Kinda; Khiry Shelton, Erik Hurtado, Graham Zusi

For the safety of our players, staff and fans, Minnesota United has made the decision to play games behind closed doors for the foreseeable future. — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) September 11, 2020

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Greg Ranjitsingh; Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Hassani Dotson; Jacori Hayes, Jan Gregus; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Mason Toye

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United may have a depleted squad but proved a point against FC Dallas last week and have shown that they are perfectly capable of creating chances in the final third. Kevin Molino put in an excellent performance earlier this week and will be his side's most important player going into this game.

Sporting Kansas City have not managed a single victory in their last four games and have their fair share of defensive problems. The home side does have plenty of attacking options and will put up a fight against a formidable Minnesota United outfit.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-2 Minnesota United

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time