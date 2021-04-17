Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back with another season this weekend and features a group of intriguing matches as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Portland Timbers at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Sunday. The two teams completed contrasting campaigns last year and will want to win this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps finished their MLS 2020 campaign in a lowly ninth place and were unable to qualify for the final series. The Canadian outfit has not been at its best in recent weeks and has plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, finished in third place in the Western Conference Standings last year and also won the 'MLS is Back' Tournament. The Timbers have been impressive in recent weeks and will be confident ahead of this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 14 games out of a total of 28 matches played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed only seven victories against Portland Timbers and will have to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Portland Timbers. Vancouver Whitecaps gave a good account of themselves on the day but will have to be more clinical in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Portland Timbers form guide: W-D-D-D-W

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps need to win this game

Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps shot-stopper Thomas Hasal is injured at the moment and will be replaced by Maxime Crepeau against Portland Timbers. Ali Adnan is also carrying a niggle and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Thomas Hasal

Doubtful: Ali Adnan

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers have a few injury concerns

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Sebastian Blanco, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, and Jeremy Ebobisse remain sidelined with injuries. The Timbers have been impressive in recent weeks and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend.

Injured: Sebastian Blanco, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Jeremy Ebobisse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Ranko Veselinovic, Erik Godoy, Bruno Gaspar; Russel Teibert, Caio Alexandre, Michael Baldisimo; Cristian Dajome, Deiber Caicedo, Lucas Cavallini

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Rankin; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Andy Polo, Yimmi Chara; Felipe Mora

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have enjoyed an impressive pre-season and have managed to score nine goals in their last three games. The Whitecaps do have a few defensive issues to solve, however, and will need to play out of their skins in this game.

Portland Timbers have been excellent in the CONCACAF Champions League and will hope to replicate last season's fortunes this year. The Timbers have enjoyed plenty of success in recent months and hold a slight edge going into this match.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Portland Timbers

