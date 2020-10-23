Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes meet for the third time this year on Saturday night in a crucial Western Conference fixture in the MLS.

The two sides are vying for a playoff spot and with just a few games remaining before the single-elimination playoffs kickoff in November, every game has a significance for Vancouver and Earthquakes, who are placed eighth and seventh respectively in the Western Conference standings.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

Since their first meeting in 2011, Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes have locked horns on 26 occasions. The head-to-head record is evenly balanced, with as many as nine games ending in a stalemate.

Whitecaps have nine wins to their name while Quakes have recorded eight wins and are on a four-game winning streak against their opponents dating back to July 2019.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: L-W-W-L-L

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps are set to be without Maxime Crepeau and Thomas Hasal for the home game due to long-term injuries. Cristian Gutierrez is a doubt for the game and as per reports, has not been medically cleared and faces a late fitness test.

Injuries: Maxime Crepeau (fractured thumb), Thomas Hasal (shin)

Doubtful: Cristian Gutierrez

Suspensions: None

San Jose Earthquakes will only be without Danny Hoesen in their trip to Portland, where Vancouver have set up base for the season due to travel restrictions.

There are no fresh injury or suspension concerns for manager Matías Almeyda.

Injuries: Danny Hoesen (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps predicted XI (4-4-2): Evan Bush; Ali Adnan, Andy Rose, Ranko Veselinović, Erik Godoy; Leonard Owusu, Cristian Dajome, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Lucas Cavallini, Fredy Montero

San Jose Earthquakes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): JT Marcinkowski; Nick Lima, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson; Jackson Yueill, Judson Tavares; Chris Wondolowski, Carlos Fierro, Cristian Espinoza; Andrés Ríos

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes played out a seven-goal thriller when these sides met in July and Quakes inflicted a 3-0 loss on the Whitecaps in their latest meeting earlier this month.

So, as far as current form goes, it seems as though San Jose Earthquakes are in for another win on Saturday night.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-3 San Jose Earthquakes