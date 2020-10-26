Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS is back in action this week as the Western Conference features an intriguing fixture between the Seattle Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps this Tuesday. The Sounders have been excellent this season and hold the upper hand going into his game.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have been inconsistent this season and are currently in seventh place in the MLS standings. The Canadian outfit has improved over the past month and will want to further its resurgence against one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, have enjoyed an excellent season so far and are currently only a point away from the top of the MLS Western Conference table. The away side was held to a 1-1 draw by a strong Portland Timbers team last week and will want to bounce back with a victory in this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

The Seattle Sounders have been the dominant side in this fixture and have won 15 games out of a total of 33 matches against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Whitecaps have managed only nine victories and will want to reduce the deficit this week.

The previous game between these two sides resulted in an emphatic 3-1 victory for the Seattle Sounders. Raul Ruidiaz was excellent against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the day but will not play a part in this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: W-L-W-W-L

Seattle Sounders form guide in the MLS: D-D-L-W-W

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Team News

The Whitecaps are on the rise

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Vancouver Whitecaps will have to go into this game without a few key players and will have to find able replacements against the Seattle Sounders. Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, and Jasser Khmiri are injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Jasser Khmiri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

The Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders have several players missing for this game with Danny Leyva, Jimmy Medranda, and Joevin Jones on the sidelines. The talismanic Raul Ruidiaz is currently in quarantine and will not play a part against the Portland Timbers.

Injured: Danny Leyva, Joevin Jones, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Raul Ruidiaz

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Evan Bush; Ali Adnan, Andy Rose, Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski; Leonard Owusu, Cristian Dajome, Russell Teibert; David Milinkovic; Fredy Montero, Lucas Cavallini

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Brad Smith, Shane O'Neill, Yeimar Gomez, Kelvin Leerdam; Joao Paulo, Jordy Delem; Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Miguel Ibarra; Will Bruin

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The Seattle Sounders have enjoyed an excellent season so far but have not been at their best over this month. The Sounders have managed only two points from their last three games and will need to win this fixture to keep up with their competitors at the top of the MLS Western Conference table.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have staged something of a recovery over the past few weeks and have much a much-improved side. The Canadian team faces a stern challenge this week, however, and might not be able to overcome a strong Seattle side.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Seattle Sounders

