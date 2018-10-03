Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Want more time to settle down: ATK coach Coppell

PTI
NEWS
News
16   //    03 Oct 2018, 21:49 IST

ATK coach Steve Coppell [Credits: ISL]
ATK coach Steve Coppell [Credits: ISL]

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI): ATK coach Steve Coppell on Wednesday sought more time to revive team's fortunes as the two-time former champions gear up to take on NorthEast United after beginning their Indian Super League campaign with a 0-2 defeat against Kerala Blasters.

Captain Manuel Lanzarote was forced to drop deeper with lack of creativity in the midfield. Wingers Jayesh Rane and Balwant Singh were not able to trouble the defence much while John Johnson and Gerson Vieira showed little coordination in the backline.

"It is still developing. I hope it gels quickly. But it will take time. Therefore I once again say that teams with continuity have an advantage in ISL," the Englishman said on the eve of their match against NorthEast United FC.

"We have had some injuries and the team is still forming. We just need to control the ball more which will help us go forward and attack."

Coppell further stressed the need to hold the ball that was their major worry against Kerala who dominated the possession.

"Ball retention is the biggest thing. We gave the ball away easily the other night. Moreover it is so hot. When you don't have the ball it's more of an effort. I hope it will be better against NorthEast United."

Kalu Uche did not start in the last match and as the Nigerian forward is expected to play full time against the Guwahati franchise.

"Uche was not with us for two weeks for Visa problem. He is doing well at the moment."

The former Manchester United player hailed the Highlanders who held FC Goa 2-2 in their opening match.

"In terms of imposing the style of play and the authority, they are a quality side. Great respect for the team. They have strong individual players. Tomorrow will be a tough game. Every game in ISL is tough," Coppell said.

NorthEast United FC coach Eelco Schattorie said it would be a difficult game on the road against ATK but they have done their homework.

"I have looked at their last game. I have noted points on where we could take advantage. But it will be a difficult match," the Dutchman said.

Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 ATK NorthEast United FC Indian Football Steve Coppell Salt Lake Stadium
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ISL 2018/19: 'Sultry' conditions, lack of recovery major...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United complete the signing of Rupert...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United sign full-back Keegan Pereira
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: 'Our objective is to get the ball to the...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: ATK will play offensive football, take...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 Reasons Why ATK Can Win the Title
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: ATK Season Preview, Squad, Probable XI and...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: ATK coach Steve Coppell feels strategic...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: ATK vs Kerala Blasters 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18: Giving away the ball so 'cheaply' was the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us