Watch: Surabuddin Mollick scores a potential Goal of the season in I-League

A strike that even Lionel Messi would be proud of.

Surabuddin Mollick is not a name familiar even to the most fervent of Indian Football fanatics. However, with one stroke of his left foot on Sunday, the Churchill Brothers’ midfielder etched his name into I-league folklore as he scored what was easily the best goal so this season.

If long-rangers are your thing, you’ll have your back to the wall to match the technique and power that Mollick displayed when he rocketed this one home in the 94th minute of yesterday’s game against DSK Shivajians – all while nonchalantly waiting for the referee to blow the final whistle.

Skill, poise, accuracy and power – this one had everything. A fitting goal that saw off the game for the Goans.

The world class strike from about 30 yards out left the DSK Shivajians goalkeeper Subrata Paul without a prayer as Mollick’s shot soared high and nestled into the right-hand top corner of Paul’s goal.

As the game was about to be brought to a close, the ball was laid on to Mollick’s path by his teammate and Mollick’s eyes lit up as the ball took a favourable bounce to sit at a nice height for him. The man from Bengal seized on the opportunity and struck the audacious shot without even taking a touch. The rest, as they say, is history.

The left-footed scorcher was hit with such venom that it would make the likes of Lionel Messi proud.

This was Mollick’s first goal of the season after joining from Tollygunge Aggragami in January. And the strike seems to be well worth the wait for the much-travelled footballer, who has played in the I-League before for ONGC as well.

The I-League has been gifting us some great goals of late and this strike comes on hot on the heels on Wedson Anselme’s strike against Bengaluru FC from Saturday night’s clash at the Shree Kanteerava stadium.

However, as ravishing a strike it was from the East Bengal forward, Mollick’s goal just a class apart.