What ISL match is there today? Schedule today and where to watch (31 Oct 2019, Thursday)

Mumbai will look to continue their unbeaten start to the new season

The Indian Super League kickstarted over a week ago, with Jamshedpur FC and ATK joint-top of the league standings with six points.

The Men of Steel have started the season in sensational form by registering convincing victories against tournament debutants Odisha FC and FC Hyderabad in their opening two encounters and will look to keep up their winning momentum, as they aim to make it through to the playoffs for the first time in their history.

Aside from the league leaders, the likes of FC Goa, NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC are unbeaten after two games played and thfour sides areinless at this stage of the season, including defending champions Bengaluru FC.

Matchday three kicked off on the 30th of October as ATK inflicted more misery on two-time champions Chennaiyin FC, registering a hard-fought 1-0 victory. John Gregory's side have failed to score in their opening three encounters and have managed only one point so far this season, representing a dismal start to their league campaign.

ATK have joined Jamshedpur at the top of the table but the Men of Steel have a game in hand, as they take on the reigning ISL champions Bengaluru FC in Jamshedpur this week.

Having said that, let's look at today's mouthwatering clash in the ISL.

ISL schedule today - 31th October, Thursday

Mumbai City FC v FC Odisha - Mumbai City Arena, Mumbai. (KO - 19:30 hrs IST)

As Mumbai City FC prepare to host league debutants FC Odisha in the ISL, the two teams are coming on the back of contrasting results in the opening stages of the season. Mumbai are undefeated after two matchdays and their tally of four points from six on offer puts them in contention for a place in the knockouts.

Odisha on the other hand, have had a dismal start to their league campaign as they are one of two sides yet to tally a single point this season. The newly-formed side based out of Bhubaneshwar have lost both their league games so far and will look to get their season back on track as they aim to make an impression in their first season in the ISL.

Where to watch the ISL match today?

Mumbai City FC v FC Odisha - Star Sports Network, Hotstar

Venue: Mumbai Sports Arena, Mumbai.

Kickoff:19:30 IST

Players to watch out for

Amine Chermiti (Mumbai City FC)

Amine Chermiti was the hero for Mumbai City FC in their encounter against Kerala Blasters FC (Picture Courtesy: ISL)

Amine Chermiti was the hero for Mumbai City FC in their encounter against Kerala Blasters FC, as the Tunisian scored the match-winning goal for his new side. The striker arrived on a one-year deal from FC Zurich and made a decisive contribution for his new side, as he scored a last-gasp goal to seal a crucial 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters FC. The 31-year-old comes with bags of experience and is set to spearhead the attack for Mumbai this season.

Aridane Santana (FC Odisha)

Santana will be looking to continue his goalscoring form (Picture Courtesy: ISL)

Aridane Santana has been another Spanish import this season and the towering striker got off the mark for his new side despite ending up on the wrong side of the scoreline.

Odisha have lost both their league encounters this season and Santana's goalscoring exploits will be crucial if they are to put their early season woes behind them and look for a place in the playoffs.