10 best Free Fire pet skins to get with Diamonds in 2021

Free Fire is one of the most successful battle royale titles in the community. Even though the success is mostly due to its availability across low-end Android devices, there are certain aspects that are unique and bring gamers to the loop.

One such aspect is the availability of pets in the game. These pets are powered by special abilities and gamers can use them to gain advantages in Free Fire.

Like other items such as weapons and loot, Free Fire pets have several skins that can be owned in exchange for Diamonds.

This article will discuss the top-10 Free Fire pet skins that can be owned in the game.

Free Fire: 10 best pet skins that can be owned in exchange of Diamonds

Crystal Moony

The Crystal Moony skin is one of the most sought-after cosmetics related to Free Fire pets.

This specific cosmetic can be obtained from the Item Shop for 699 Diamonds.

Hip Hop Panda

The cute little pet from Free Fire has a flashier version which can be obtained with 699 Diamonds. Flaunting a trendy jacket with flashy jewelry, the Hip Hop Panda is a really cool asset to own in the game and is available for 699 Diamonds.

Polar Panda

Panda has another skin that is loved by all, and with winter approaching soon, it goes without saying, everyone would love to have some warmth around them.

The Polar Panda outfit features the popular character wearing a vibrant outfit. It certainly highlights the chill of the winter, but also brings warmth associated with its blessings.

This outfit is available for 699 Diamonds.

Lightning Panda

Don't be baffled if you feel a flash around your periphery with the Lightning Panda on tow. The outfit is available for 699 Diamonds and exhibits the pet in a mythical avatar.

Skull Panda

With less than a week to go to Halloween, the Skull Panda skin is just the outfit to increase the spook factor of Free Fire.

Available for just 299 Diamonds, the outfit will feature a scary skeletal outlook of the Panda.

Lucky Green

The Lucky Green skin of Shiba in Free Fire is a small but effective investment. Available for 299 Diamonds, the outfit features the popular pet in green camouflage which helps it sneak stealthily and advance in the game without others noticing it.

Spirit

The Spirit skin for Night Panther pet in Free Fire is available for 699 Diamonds. The outfit features the ruthless beast in a red overall which gives off a mystical aura, enough to intimidate enemies.

Golden Leopard

Another rendition of the Night Panther pet, the Golden Leopard is available for 699 Diamonds.

This particular outfit exhibits a royal outlook and will surely grab the attention of the opponents.

Domination

As the name suggests, the Domination outfit of the Night Panther is meant to instill fear among enemies.

The dual tone outfit, featuring a neon shade of yellow and purple, is quite exquisite. Owning this outfit for 699 Diamonds is quite a bargain.

Magnetic Pup

The Mechanical Pup is quite popular among gamers when it comes to selecting a companion for a Free Fire match.

The Magnetic Pup outfit bases its target on instinct and gives the gamer a considerable lead. This outfit is available for 299 Diamonds and is a worthy addition to anyone's collection.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee