20 best Garena Free Fire pet names in 2022

Garena Free Fire offers tons of customizations, whether it's IGNs or in-game items. One can change the look of backpacks, weapons, gloo walls, motorbikes, cars, grenades, pets, and characters. Additionally, player IDs, guilds, and pets names are customisable as well.

Renaming Free Fire character companions provides a personalized experience of having a virtual pet. Players can either give a casual name to their in-game pets or change it to something fancier. There are plenty of websites that allow users to generate stylish in-game names.

20 cool and stylish names that one can use pets in Garena Free Fire

Here are some suggestions for players who intend to change the name of their pets in the game:

1. 🏉𝕄𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥𝕪 ℂ𝕙𝕖𝕖𝕞𝕤

2. ★Eⱥgℓeeץe★

3. ꧁༺HUNTER༻꧂

4. *•ᴥ︎•*Ⓣ Ⓡ Ⓐ Ⓜ︎ Ⓟ*•ᴥ︎•*

5. ɢʜᴏsᴛ╰‿╯

6. ࿇ÐɑʀҟƑîʀɛ࿇

7. 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖘’𝖘𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖉

8. 😈ℌƎ🅻Ⓛℌᴼ𝕦ₙᗡ😈

9. 𝐋 𝐔 𝐂 𝐈 𝐅 𝐄 𝐑

10. Dบg DØggØ🐶🐩

11. ๖ۣۜᗯøøf🅳ø☢f

12. ★彡[Th𝕦ภder Shiвe]彡★

13. Ｔｈｅ Ｑｕｅｅｎ Ｃａｔ

14. Greℽw͢͢͢i𝖓 ժ❄

15. 丨匚乇, ⚠ ❄ɨℭɆ❋〖ℬℛ〗☠

16. ★•sɪᴍʙᴀ•★

17. ⏤͟͟͞͞★฿͢͢͢aᄂ☢☢

18. ƧЦᄂᄂ 匚ЯЦƧΉΣЯ

19. 𒈞⊥ıɓɓǝɹ🐯

20. 彡S†𐍉ʀm多reaker彡

Changing the pet name

Players can use websites like Nickfinder.com or Fortnite Name Font to generate names for their in-game pets. They can follow the steps given below to change the default names:

Generate the name for pets (Image via Nickfinder.com)

Step 1: Copy the name of choice from the list given above or generate a desired one from any nickname generator website.

Copy the generated name by tapping on it (Image via Nickfinder.com)

Step 2: Copy the generated name and close the tab.

Step 3: Open the game and tap on "Pet."

Click on the edit icon (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select the desired pet and tap on the edit icon.

Paste the name and make the changes (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Paste the copied pet name in the box and make the changes by paying the required price.

Changing the pet name is free of any cost the first time, while players will have to pay 290 diamonds for the next time.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions. Players can generate and use the name of their choice for their Free Fire pets.

Edited by Saman