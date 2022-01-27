5 best Free Fire pet skins of all time (rare and legendary skins included)

Garena Free Fire provides various options to players to customize their in-game items with beautiful outfits and skins. There are plenty of skins in the game that players can choose and buy for accessories like weapons, backpacks, loot boxes, vehicles, and pets.

It is not a new-found fact that players adore Free Fire pets for their looks and skills. Over time, pet skins have also become quite popular among players, and hence, developers have introduced an array of skins with every new update via events and the in-game store.

Garena Free Fire: Top 5 pet skins of all time

1) Fire Sensei Tig

In-game description:

"The hottest of climates, an essential part of his training."

Skill: Nimble Ninja

The warrior tiger pet of the game Sensei Tig is a decent pet to have as one can use the same to reduce the man-marking skills of the enemies. The reduction is 30% at the base level and can be maximized to 50%.

The Fire Sensei Tig skin features the tiger pet in a black outfit with fiery special effects. Players can buy the pet skin from the in-game store for 699 diamonds, while the pet costs the same.

2) Glacier Beaston

In-game description:

"Within that stone cold exterior is a soft warm heart."

Skill: Helping Hands

Players can enhance their throwing capabilities by improving the distance of throws for grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs, and smoke. The increase they encounter is 10% at the minimum level, which can be upgraded to 30%.

The Beaston skin is quite beautiful with the icy blue color and foggy VFX. One can purchase both pet and the skin from the shop for 699 diamonds.

3) Hellfire Falco

In-game description:

"Reborn, and come back stronger!"

Skill: Skyline Spree

The bird pet of Free Fire allows users to enhance their gliding and diving speeds by 15% and 25%, respectively. Players can further improve both gliding and diving speeds by 45% and 50% at the maximum level.

Hellfire Falco is one of the most popular pet skins in the game that comes with a fiery design, and it glows continuously. One can acquire both the skin and pet for 699 diamonds.

4) Battle Fox

In-game description:

"A combination between beauty and technology."

Skill: Well Fed

"Well Fed" restores an extra four HP every time players use a Med Kit, which users can further maximize to 10 HP.

The Battle Fox is quite mesmerizing with the mask and swords that enhance the skin's overall look. It is a must-have skin if players own Spirit Fox. Both the pet and its skin costs 699 diamonds and are available in the Free Fire store.

5) Lava Pumpkin Shiba

In-game description:

"A Shiba that ate too many pumpkins. Time to exercise."

Skill: Mushroom Sense

The pet skill helps mark the surrounding mushrooms (for 30 seconds) on the map every 180 seconds. One can reduce the time taken by Shiba to mark mushrooms to 120 seconds.

Shiba is among the most loved pets in Free Fire primarily due to the viral memes featuring "Shiba Inu" dogs. The Halloween-themed Lava Pumpkin is the best skin to have if players own Shiba.

The skin features Shiba in a supposedly scary orange and black outfit with fiery eyes. However, the skin makes Shiba way cuter and unique. Like other skins, Lava Pumpkin also costs 699 diamonds.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu