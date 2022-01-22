5 best Garena Free Fire pets to pair with A124 in 2022

Garena has consistently added new characters in Free Fire, which has led to an increase in the variety of options the players get. The line-up has kept diversifying with each update due to the abilities related to health, agility, EP, accuracy, and more. Players can purchase their desired character ability anytime from the store.

The abilities specialize in different aspects and power-ups, and developers have classified them into active and passive categories based on activation mode. Active abilities are considered more powerful and boast-worthy and have garnered a fanbase. However, some in-game characters are still underrated.

One such underrated active ability character is A124 which provides a tactical edge in a match related to EP.

A124 in Garena Free Fire: Active ability and level-ups

A124's active ability is "Thrill of Battle," which allows users to boost their EP to HP conversion. Upon activation, "Thrill of Battle" will convert a specific amount of EP into HP within four seconds.

In addition to the conversion boost, the skill has a cooldown of just 10 seconds which is relatively low compared to other abilities.

A124 has the following level-ups:

Level 1: EP - 20

Level 2: EP - 26

Level 3: EP - 33

Level 4: EP - 41

Level 5: EP - 50

Level 6: EP - 60

A124 is crucial for rush playstyle when players need a continuous HP recovery while fighting the opponents. However, A124 is effective only when players have enough points in the EP bar. Apart from the EP, the timing of boost and movement speed is equally essential.

Therefore players can get a pet to accompany A124 during such situations. The pets will provide the appropriate tactical support during combat-like situations.

The best pets to accompany A124 in Free Fire

1) Agent Hop

Skill: Bouncing Hops - Players recover 30 EP when the safe zone shrinks.

The recovery of EP is crucial for A124's ability, and Agent Hop is helpful for users when they are escaping the shrinking zones. The boost in conversion rates and a separate EP gain will also help players during endzone fights in a Free Fire match.

2) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill - Players can encounter a decrease in the cooldown time by 6%.

A124 has a low cooldown time of 10 seconds, but it is vital if players minimize their CD in some situations. Rockie assists in similar situations by slashing the cooldown time.

3) Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber - Whenever the players use the Treatment Pistol or Medkit, they will also recover EP, equal to 35% of HP recovered.

Like Agent Hop, Ottero also has an EP-related ability that allows users to gain some EP after recovering some HP. Another benefit of Ottero is players will not have to wait for the zone to shrink, as they can enhance their reserved EP by recovering HP anytime during a Free Fire match.

4) Shiba

Skill: Mushroom Sense - Shiba will mark surrounding mushrooms on the mini-map after 3-minute intervals. The mark will stay on the map for 30 seconds.

The most basic way to gain EP in Free Fire is using the mushrooms, and Shiba provides tactical support by locating the surrounding mushrooms and marking them for a specific time. Hence, Shiba can prove to be an excellent pet for A124.

5) Dr. Beanie

Skill: Dashy Duckwalk - There will be an increase in agility by 30% whenever players move in the crouch position.

There are several other options in Free Fire for pets, but not many of them are appropriate for A124. However, Dr. Beanie can be a decent companion for the active ability character as one can enhance the movement speed, especially during the endzone fights, where most users crouch.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The skills listed are at the minimum level of each pet, and players can use the pet food to make them more powerful.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha