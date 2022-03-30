20 creative Free Fire pet names for 2022

One can use different settings in Garena Free Fire to make many customizations. Players can tweak their sensitivity, HUD, display, and more using the in-game options. These adjustments offer users tactical and combat support, making the gaming experience more gamer-friendly.

Apart from using customizations for one's tactical benefits, users can tweak the looks of their in-game characters and pets. In Free Fire, players can use different character costume bundles, weapon designs, gloo walls, emotes, and pet skins to make the experience more personalized.

Apart from in-game accessories and items, players can also change the name of their pets in the game, much like IGNs and guilds, which will provide a sense of owning a pet in a virtual space. They can consider the suggestions for the pet names given in the following section.

Garena Free Fire: 20 creative names to use for in-game pets

Here are some suggestions for players who are considering changing the name of their pets in the game:

1. mïgh†ψ ςhεεmš

2. █▓▒­░⡷⠂★ΞⱥGℓΞΞץΞ★⠐⢾░▒▓█

3. ꃅꀎꈤ꓄ꍟꋪ

4. *•ᴥ︎•* ꧁𓊈𒆜🆃🆁🅰🅼🅿𒆜𓊉꧂

5. ¸„.-•~¹°”ˆ˜¨ [ɢ̲̅][ʜ̲̅][ᴏ̲̅][s̲̅][ᴛ̲̅][╰̲̅][‿̲̅][╯̲̅] ¨˜ˆ”°¹~•-.„¸

6. ღ(¯`◕‿◕´¯) ♫ ♪ ♫ ࿇ÐɑʀҟƑîʀɛ࿇ ♫ ♪ ♫ (¯`◕‿◕´¯)ღ

7. �𝖑𝖎𝖍𝕮𝖘�’�𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖍𝕿�

8. 😈𓂀 ℍ𝕖𝕝𝕝 ℍ𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕕 𓂀😈

9. ░L░u░c░i░f░e░r░

10. *•ᴥ︎•*🐶𝓓บ𝓰 𝓓Ø𝓰𝓰Ø🐩*•ᴥ︎•*

11. ŴŐŐŦĎŐ

12. Sԋιზҽ Tԋυɳԃҽɾ

13. ★彡[ＱＵＥＥＮ ＣＡＴ]彡★

14. [G̲̅][r̲̅][e̲̅][ℽ̲̅][w̲̅][̲̅͢][̲̅͢][̲̅͢][i̲̅][�̲̅][�̲̅] [ժ̲̅][❄̲̅]

15. (¯´•._.• 丨匚乇, ⚠ ❄ɨℭɆ❋〖ℬℛ〗 •._.•´¯)☠

16. ꧁༺ȶօօȶɦʟɛֆֆ༻꧂

17. ᔕᎥᗰᗷᗩ

18. ЯΣΉƧЦЯ匚 ᄂᄂЦƧ

19. ▄︻デ�̷�̷⊥̷ı̷ɓ̷ɓ̷ǝ̷ɹ̷�̷�̷══━一

20. 彡š†⊕rmßrεκαεr彡

Changing the pet name in Garena Free Fire

Gamers can choose their desired pet name from the list given above or generate one using Nickfinder.com or Fortnite Name Font sites. Since each pet has a default name, players can change the same by following the steps given below:

Players will have to generate a name for their virtual pets (Image via Nickfinder.com)

Step 1: Gamers can fill in the name they want to generate in a specific font from the nickname generator website. They can also use any suggested nickname listed on the site.

One should copy the desired name by tapping on it (Image via Nickfinder.com)

Step 2: Upon generation, players need to copy the name.

Step 3: Players should open the Free Fire app and tap on the "Pet" section.

Players must tap on the edit icon (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Users must select the pet they want to rename and tap on the edit icon.

They can paste the name and confirm the changes (Image via Garena)

Step 5: After pasting the copied pet name, one can confirm the changes by clicking on the required price.

When players are renaming their pets for the first time, they will not have to pay anything, but next time, the price will be 290 diamonds.

Disclaimer: Indian users must use the same method to rename pets in Free Fire MAX, as the original game was banned in the country in February.

