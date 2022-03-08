3 best Android apps to earn Free Fire MAX diamonds this month

Diamonds are precious in Free Fire MAX, especially for those who seek to obtain exclusive in-game content and cosmetics like skins, costumes, and so on. However, they need the expenditure of actual money, which not everyone has the means to spend.

The overall cost appears to be a stumbling point, leading people to seek alternatives to obtain cheap diamonds. Meanwhile, there are also a lot of free-to-play players who hunt for applications or methods that can reward them with in-game currency at absolutely no cost.

Most useful ways to obtain Free Fire MAX diamonds

Here’s a list of the three best Android applications that players can utilize to earn diamonds for free:

3) Booyah!

Diamonds and gift cards could be the rewards of a few events (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah!, the Garena-developed application for gaming content, comes in at number three on this list. The developer conducts several events where they provide a wide array of rewards to participants, which sometimes include diamonds and gift cards.

However, it should be emphasized that there is no assurance that they will emerge victorious in the event, and there is only a minor possibility. Furthermore, it is essential to link their Free Fire accounts to the app.

2) Poll Pay

Free Fire MAX users looking for a convenient way to get diamonds can also use Poll Pay. Using the GPT (Get-Paid-To) app, they must carry out specific tasks, such as surveys and so forth.

Eventually, they will become eligible to cash out their overall earnings from their completed activities, using the different redemption options accessible to them, such as gift cards and more.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the most effective and efficient application for those who would like to gain the particular in-game currency of Free Fire MAX. For those unaware, it provides surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits, which they can directly employ to top-up diamonds within the game.

Nonetheless, it is essential to note that there aren’t any set frequencies of receiving the surveys. Users are also recommended to use their collected credits in super airdrops as they give a better deal than regular top-ups.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer