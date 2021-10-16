3 best apps to earn Free Fire diamonds for free

Garena routinely adds dozens of new exclusive cosmetics to Free Fire, most of which require players to spend the premium currency — diamonds. However, they appear to be prohibitively expensive for many players.

But due to the urge to gain such items, users look to other means such as events or search for alternatives to obtain free diamonds.

Several applications on the internet can assist them with the latter, i.e., obtaining diamonds at no cost. Here are three of them.

Note: Before players try out the applications mentioned below, they are recommended to go through their terms of services.

Best apps to get diamonds in Free Fire for free (October 2021)

3) BOOYAH

This application can be used to get free rewards, including diamonds (Image via Play Store)

BOOYAH is one of many applications that gamers could use to obtain free diamonds and other benefits. Garena themselves designed it, and individuals can find tons of events, which boast a wide array of rewards, sometimes including diamonds or gift cards.

As a result, users can obtain freebies by participating in these events. Players must note that they will have to link their Free Fire account to this app to get the respective rewards.

2) Poll Pay

Players can also use poll Pay to get free diamonds (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is next on this list, essentially a GPT application, and gamers must complete tasks or surveys. Eventually, they will be able to cash out their earnings through various mediums, including gift cards. Players can use them to buy diamonds on Garena Free Fire.

One thing that should be remembered is that payout options vary depending on the user's location.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is probably the best app that players can use (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is arguably the finest way to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire. After it is downloaded, users have to enter the required information to set up their accounts.

Later, in exchange for completing the short surveys, they will obtain Google Play Credits that they can use to acquire diamonds directly through Free Fire. Players can alternatively save their credits and use them to buy super airdrops as they provide a higher value on the top-up.

