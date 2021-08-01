3 best apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire for Season 39 Elite Pass

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 was made available to players today. Users will be able to collect a wide variety of cosmetic items as they progress through the pass, including bundles, skins for various items, and emotes, among other things.

To obtain all the available rewards, users will need to purchase either the Elite Pass or the Elite Bundle for 499 or 999 diamonds, respectively. Some Free Fire players may not be able to afford to buy in-game currency, and as a result, they look for alternative means of obtaining diamonds.

Note: The applications present in the list are based on the writer’s opinion. Users should go through the policies and terms before using them to get Free Fire diamonds for free.

Best apps to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is among the most trusted methods for players to acquire premium in-game currency for free. The application's popularity can be known by the sheer number of downloads and its rating on the Play Store.

Users must download the application and set up their profile by entering basic details. Once this step is complete, they will receive short surveys, answering which will net them Google Play credit. This can be accumulated and can be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds.

Users should look out for special airdrops as these would be easier to buy in terms of cost and provide more in-game currency than usual.

Google Opinion Rewards on Play Store: Click here

2) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a popular GetPaidTo (GPT) application (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is a popular GPT application that gamers can try. It has more than a million installs on the Google Play Store with a rating of 4.5/5. Users must complete surveys and many other similar tasks to earn rewards.

Later on, they will withdraw their earnings through PayPal or other methods (based on their country). Gamers can access Poll Pay's Google Play Store page by clicking here.

Mistplay

Mistplay is another application that the users can use (Image via Google Play Store)

Mistplay is the final option on the list, and it is yet another GPT app, similar to Poll Pay. However, in this case, participants are compensated for just playing games. The more they play, the greater the number of points (units) they will earn. Points can be exchanged for a variety of different incentives.

This link will redirect the player to the Mistplay's page on the Google Play Store.

