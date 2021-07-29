3 best character combinations with A124 in Free Fire

In OB27 and OB28 updates, Garena has brought numerous changes in the characters' abilities in Free Fire. The former update, A124’s ability – Thrill of Battle was buffed considerably to increase the speed of recovering HP. This has led to increased character use by players who do not have other active characters like Alok, K, Xayne, and Chrono.

The Thrill of Battle converts 60 EP into HP within four seconds. Additionally, there is a 10-second cooldown between every conversion.

Note: The choice of character combination is based on the player’s opinions. The one provided above is based on the writer’s preference. The characters have not been repeated to offer a wider choice. The abilities mentioned are at the highest level.

Best character combination with A124 in Free Fire

1) A124 + Miguel + Kelly + Luqueta

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel: Crazy Slayer (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel’s Crazy Slayer recovers 80 for each kill.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly: Dash (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly increases the sprinting speed by 6%. If users have awakened Kelly, they can also benefit from the deadly velocity. This ability inflicts 106% damage and is activated by sprinting for four seconds.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta: Hat Trick (Image via Free Fire)

For every kill by the player, the maximum HP is increased by 18 up to 35.

Players can use the combination for aggressive gameplay. On every kill, they will gain back 80 EP, which A124 can quickly convert to HP. On the other hand, Kelly can be used to sprint around quickly. Moreover, the increased maximum health points of up to 35 also provide benefits to the users.

Players can further change this combination by replacing Kelly with Hayato or even Jota. The use of the latter will almost eliminate the need to use medkits.

2) A124 + Antonio + Hayato + Jota

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit (Image via Free Fire)

Players will receive an additional 35 points at the commencement of each round.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato: Bushido (Image via Free Fire)

Bushido buffs the armor penetration by 10% with every 10% reduction in the health points. Also, using the awakened version will lead to a fall in frontal damage by 3.5%.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota: Sustained Raids (Image via Free Fire)

On every kill with SMG or Shotgun, players will replenish 40 health points instantly. Nevertheless, there is a cooldown of five seconds between the recovery.

Players can easily use the combination for Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. They can purchase additional mushrooms for A124’s ability. In addition to this, the 35 HP provided by Antonio at the start of every round can also provide a very slight edge. Jota’s Sustained Raids will gain back HP on kills with SMG and shotguns.

Bushido will increase armor penetration with the decrease in the HP, which is of great benefit in close-range combat.

Users can replace Jota and Antonio with any other character of their preference, like Kelly, Joseph, Jai, and Dash, to buff up areas other than health points.

3) A124 + Laura + Maro + Shirou

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura: Sharp Shooter (Image via Free Fire)

While the players are scoped in, their accuracy increases by 35%.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro: Falcon Fervor (Image via Free Fire)

Falcon Fervor increases damage dealt with distance up to a maximum of 25%. Also, the damage on the marked enemy is 3.5%.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou: Damage Delivered (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou's ability tags the enemy within the 80m range when they hit the user. This marking is visible for 6 seconds, and the first shot on the marked opponent deals 100% additional armor penetration. This ability has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

This combination can be used to take fights at a range. Laura’s ability will increase accuracy once the players are scoped in. On the other hand, Maro will also buff the damage with the increase in distance that provides an advantage. A124's ability can provide healing without medkits.

With Damage Delivered, the enemy that has attacked the player will be marked, and additional armor penetration will also be dealt with on the first shot. Users can replace Laura and Shirou with characters like Jai, Kelly, and Hayato.

Also read: How to pre-order Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 and get exclusive grenade skin for free

Edited by Srijan Sen