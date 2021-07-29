How to pre-order Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 and get exclusive grenade skin for free

Free Fire features an Elite Pass that offers a plethora of attractive cosmetic items. The developers add a new one every month. Now that Season 38 is coming to an end soon, players are looking for a new iteration.

Garena has recently opened pre-ordering for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39. This will set the users back by 999 diamonds. Besides providing all the benefits of the Elite Bundle, the pre-ordering will net the users an exclusive reward, Grenade – Scarecrow, for free.

Procedure to pre-order Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39

Step 1: First, players must open Free Fire and then click the Elite Pass icon.

Click the button beside the upgrade button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they should tap the pre-order button present beside the upgrade option.

A dialog box will appear, informing the users about the exclusive reward for purchasing the Elite Pass in Advance.

Tap the pre-order button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players need to tap the pre-order button.

Players have to tap the button with the diamond (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Then, they must click the blue button with the "999 diamond."

Next, they have to confirm the pre-order (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Once a dialog box appears asking to confirm the purchase, users must press the yellow button to complete the transaction.

Once the pre-order is complete, users will automatically receive the exclusive Grenade – Scarecrow.

Fiery Scarecrow Bundle is a reward of 50 badges (Image via Free Fire)

Since users will get the Elite Bundle, they will also receive the Fiery Scarecrow Bundle with the release of the next Elite Pass in Free Fire.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 start date and price

As all the new Elite Pass commence at the start of the month, the Season 39 pass is most likely to start from August 1st, 2021.

Players will also be able to purchase the pass after its release. The Elite Pass will likely cost 499 diamonds and the Elite Bundle 999 diamonds.

Therefore, users looking to buy the latter will be better off by pre-ordering it.

