How to pre-order Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 and get exclusive grenade skin for free

Free Fire features an Elite Pass that offers a plethora of attractive cosmetic items. The developers add a new one every month. Now that Season 38 is coming to an end soon, players are looking for a new iteration.
Garena has recently opened pre-ordering for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39. This will set the users back by 999 diamonds. Besides providing all the benefits of the Elite Bundle, the pre-ordering will net the users an exclusive reward, Grenade – Scarecrow, for free.
Procedure to pre-order Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39
Step 1: First, players must open Free Fire and then click the Elite Pass icon.
Step 2: Next, they should tap the pre-order button present beside the upgrade option.
A dialog box will appear, informing the users about the exclusive reward for purchasing the Elite Pass in Advance.
Step 3: Players need to tap the pre-order button.
Step 4: Then, they must click the blue button with the "999 diamond."
Step 5: Once a dialog box appears asking to confirm the purchase, users must press the yellow button to complete the transaction.
Once the pre-order is complete, users will automatically receive the exclusive Grenade – Scarecrow.
Since users will get the Elite Bundle, they will also receive the Fiery Scarecrow Bundle with the release of the next Elite Pass in Free Fire.
Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 start date and price
As all the new Elite Pass commence at the start of the month, the Season 39 pass is most likely to start from August 1st, 2021.
Players will also be able to purchase the pass after its release. The Elite Pass will likely cost 499 diamonds and the Elite Bundle 999 diamonds.
Therefore, users looking to buy the latter will be better off by pre-ordering it.
