Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID number, stats, real name, monthly income, and more

Kutty Gokul is a renowned Free Fire content creator on YouTube and regularly churns out a variety of game-related content in Tamil. The player has secured 887k subscribers and more than 169k subscribers on Instagram.

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 821845835. Kutty Gokul’s stats as of July 29th are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Kutty Gokul's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Kutty Gokul has participated in 7898 squad games and has recorded 1807 victories, resulting in a win rate of 22.87%. He has racked up 22411 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.68.

He has won 334 of the 1396 duo matches, resulting in a win percentage of 23.92%. The YouTuber has 3822 kills, with a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Kutty Gokul has engaged in 1040 solo matches and remained undefeated on 93 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 8.94%. With a K/D ratio of 2.29, he has bagged 2164 kills.

Ranked stats

Kutty Gokul's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Kutty Gokul has featured in 37 squad matches and has registered 11 Booyahs, resulting in a win percentage of 29.72%. He has 165 frags, along with a K/D ratio of 9.35.

He has played two duo games but has not won a game yet. The player has eliminated four opponents with a K/D ratio of 2.

Kutty Gokul is yet to play a ranked solo match in the ongoing season.

Note: Kutty Gokul's stats utilized in this article have been registered while writing it. These are subject to change as he continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Income

Kutty Gokul's estimated earnings according to Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the estimations of his YouTube earnings are approximately in the range of $519 - $8.3K. His monthly earnings are around $6.2K - $99.6K.

YouTube channel

The "Gaming with Kutty Gokul" YouTube channel started in April 2019. In more than two years, he has uploaded 424 videos and garnered 48 million views. He has also accumulated 887k subscribers in total.

As per Social Blade, the YouTuber has gained more than 49k subscribers and over 2.076 million views in the last 30 days.

