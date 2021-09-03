3 best emulators to play Free Fire on Windows 7 PCs in 2021

To play Garena Free Fire on their PC, users need to have applications known as emulators. Because of the fact that there are tons of emulators on the Internet, players have a wide variety of options. It can occasionally be confusing since it becomes difficult to decide which one to pick.

Many gamers use Windows 7, and as a result, they search for the best emulators to use on their respective Operating System. Below is a list of three such emulators that can be used to play Free Fire.

Top 3 emulators for playing Free Fire on Windows 7

3) LD Player

LD Player is an incredible emulator for playing mobile games, including Garena Free Fire, on their PC. It has pretty modest requirements and can run pretty smoothly on low- to mid-range PCs as well.

The features of LD Player are as follows:

Custom Controls

Multi-Instance

Macros

Higher FPS/Graphics

2) MEmu Play

MEmu Play comes in at number two on this list and is yet another fantastic option for users who want to enjoy Free Fire on their Windows 7 computer. It has quite a simple and user-friendly interface.

Some of the key assets of MEmu Play include Smart Controls, Full Keymapping support and more.

1) BlueStacks

To play Free Fire on PC, BlueStacks is the emulator that most people would recommend. It has a wide range of features that provide users with an immersive experience while playing the quick-paced battle royale title.

It also has pretty decent minimum requirements when compared to the other emulators. Hence, users can certainly try using BlueStacks to play Free Fire on a Windows 7 PC.

Disclaimer: There are several other emulators like GameLoop and Nox Player that can be used. The ones mentioned above are based on the opinion of the writer.

Downloading Free Fire on the emulators

Since all of the emulators stated above use Google Play Store, players can follow these steps to avail the game on them:

Step 1: They should download the required emulator and install it on their PC.

Step 2: Next, gamers can boot the emulator and log in to their Google accounts. Upon doing so, they can open the Play Store and search for Free Fire.

Step 3: Finally, users will need to click on the Install button, and Free Fire will be downloaded.

Edited by Sabine Algur