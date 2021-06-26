3 best female Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge

The Factory Challenge is perhaps one of the most popular custom room challenges in Free Fire. It asks players to land on the roof of the Factory location on the Bermuda map, and they have to fight against each other with fists.

The challenge is exciting and fun to play with friends. However, as it calls for a fistfight, not every character will be suitable. This article lists three of the best female characters for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's individual opinion.

Best female characters for Free Fire's Factory Challenge

3) Shani

Shani in Free Fire

Shani can be an excellent option for the Factory Challenge, provided that the custom room allows armor. Her passive ability is called Gear Recycle, which restores ten armor durability after every kill. The extra durabilities piled up can even upgrade the armor to vest level 3.

At Shani's level 6, the armor durability upon each kill increases by 20%.

2) Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly's passive skill is known as Dash, which increases the sprinting speed by 1% at the initial level.

However, at the max level (Level 6), it increases by 6%. Kelly aids players with increased movement speed while fistfighting.

1) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

As per Xayne's in-game description, she is an extreme athlete who likes to travel. She has an active ability named Xtreme Encounter.

At her base level (level 1), this ability temporarily provides 80 HP to players. It also offers 40% enhanced damage to gloo walls and shields. All effects last 10 seconds, with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

At Xayne's maximum level (level 6), the ability boosts damage to gloo walls and shields by 100%. Meanwhile, the CD is reduced to 100 seconds.

Xayne's ability is the best for the Factory Challenge, as players receive a massive HP boost before engaging in a fistfight. With the extra HP, she will be unbeatable.

Disclaimer: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article lists the characters based on these criteria.

