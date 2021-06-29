3 best Free Fire character combinations for easy Booyah in Ranked Season 21

Free Fire has an interesting concept of character combinations. For those unfamiliar, players have the opportunity to combine three passive abilities and one active ability. This can be accomplished by purchasing skill slots using diamonds or gold.

Ranked Season 21 is currently going on in Garena Free Fire and is set to draw to an end in a few days, i.e., July 2nd. To have the edge over their opponents, many users seek the best character combinations.

Note: This article is based on the writer's preference, and no characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Users can mix and match characters to form combinations based on their preferences and playing styles.

Top 3 character combinations in Free Fire

1) Alok + Laura + Shirou + Maro

Alok in Free Fire

Alok: Drop the Beat

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Drop the Beat ability of DJ Alok creates an aura of 5m that restores 5 HP for 10 seconds, and there's a 15% increase in movement speed.

Laura in Free Fire

Laura's skill increases players' accuracy by 35% while scoping in. As a result, users are more accurate while they engage in battles.

Shirou in Free Fire

When an enemy shoots the user within 80m, they get tagged for six seconds in Shirou's skill. The first shot has 100% increased armor penetration. Also, there is a cooldown time of 20 seconds.

Maro in Free Fire

With the Falcon Fervor ability of Maro, the damage increases with distance by 25%. Furthermore, damage to all marked enemies is raised by 1%.

2) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono: Time Turner

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Chrono's Time Turner creates a force field that blocks 600 damage, and it also boosts movement speed by 15%. The effects last eight seconds, while the cooldown time is for 170 seconds.

Jota in Free Fire

With a Shotgun or SMG, Jota would restore 40 health points after a kill. Also, there is a cooldown period of five seconds.

Jai in Free Fire

The Raging Reload ability of Jai replenishes the magazine by 45% after knocking down an opponent. This applies to all ARs, Pistols, SMGs, and SGs.

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta's Hat Trick skill raises the maximum HP by 18 up to 35 HP with every frag. Therefore, after two kills, the max health of players would become 235.

3) K + Joseph + Miguel + Dasha

K in Free Fire

K: Master of All

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Dasha: Partying On

Jiu-jitsu and psychology are two modes of K's ability. In the former, the EP conversion rate sees an upsurge of 500%. At the same time, 2 EP is recovered every two seconds with up to 150 points in the latter.

Joseph in Free Fire

In Joseph's skill, "Nutty Movement," the player's movement and sprint speed increase by 20% when damage is taken.

Miguel in Free Fire

Miguel's Crazy Slayer restores 80 EP per kill, and Jiu-jitsu mode can be used to efficiently convert it to HP, making him an excellent option to pair with K.

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha's ability has several effects, which include the following:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 50%

Reduce recovery time from falls by 80%

Reduce rate of recoil buildup by 10%

Reduce maximum recoil by 10%

The reduced recoil can make users more accurate, enabling them to land a higher number of shots.

