3 best Free Fire MAX emotes in February 2022

Garena Free Fire's astonishing fame led to the launch of Free Fire MAX, an enhanced version of the original title. The new variant has a few improvements in terms of graphics quality, but most basic features are the same.

Emotes in Free Fire MAX are sought-after collectibles, like in the original title, and users can find plenty of options with magnificent animations in either game. Some emotes are always available in the in-game store, while many rarer options only appear in special events.

As of February 2022, gamers can acquire a plethora of emotes using diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

Three emotes to own in Garena Free Fire MAX as of February 2022

1) Moon Flip

The character performs a diagonal somersault (Image via Garena)

The Moon Flip emote is quite famous as many fans would have seen the same in gameplay montage videos of many content creators. It has received much love due to the impressive animation that features the character performing a successful diagonal somersault (flip).

The stylish emote costs 399 diamonds and is available in the store.

Description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

2) Sii!

Sii! features Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration (Image via Garena)

The Sii! emote made it to Free Fire after Garena introduced Chrono (based on Cristiano Ronaldo). After its initial removal from the game, the emote was reintroduced in the game's store.

After the launch of the MAX variant of Free Fire, players could access "Sii!" in the latest BR game. The emote replicates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration that every CR7 fan can look to unlock.

The celebratory emote costs 399 diamonds and can be acquired from the store at any time.

Description:

"And the crowd goes wild!"

3) LOL

The LOL emote is among the most popular in the game, and the reason behind its fame is many YouTubers often use it in their video compilations. It shows the in-game character laughing hysterically while placing one hand on their stomach.

The emote animation makes it quite appropriate to use when provoking or teasing opponents on the battlefield.

Gamers can acquire the LOL emote from the store by paying 399 diamonds.

Description:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh."

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

