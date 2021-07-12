3 best Free Fire pet and character combinations for beginners

Characters and pets in Free Fire are among two of the essential aspects of Garena Free Fire. There are loads of them present in the game, and the developers further expand the list by introducing new ones.

They play a crucial role in the gameplay as both of them boast unique abilities that can turn the course of the match for the players. Therefore, having an appropriate combination of characters and pets can aid the users immensely and get the Booyah!.

Pet and character combinations in Free Fire

1) K + Ottero

K in Free Fire

K has a unique ability with two modes, Psychology and Jiu-jitsu. The former recovers 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150 EP. Meanwhile, in the Jiu-jitsu mode, there’s a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate, meaning that players can quickly convert 5 EP to 5 HP each second.

Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero’s skill recovers a particular amount of EP while the users use Treatment Gun or Med Kit. The amount is 65% of the HP replenished. Combining these two can be a great option as the additional EP that the users obtain can, later on, be converted to HP using the Jiu-jitsu mode.

2) Chrono + Rockie

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono’s “Time Turner” ability was heavily nerfed with the OB27 update, but the character is still one of the best ones. It creates a force field, blocking 600 damages from foes and increases the movement speed by 15%. The effects last for 8 seconds, and there’s a cooldown of 170 seconds.

Rockie in Free Fire

The cooldown time of the equipped active ability is reduced by 15% if the players have the Rockie pet. The reduction in the cooldown of Chrono makes it more viable and beneficial. Players would then be able to use that ability at smaller intervals.

3) Skyler + Mr. Waggor

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler is the in-game persona of Son Tung M-TP. His ability unleashes a sonic wave which damages 5 Gloo Walls within a radius of 10m. Each Gloo Wall that the players deploy would be increasing the HP recovery beginning from 9 points. There’s a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Ottero in Free Fire

In Mr. Waggor’s skill, the pet creates 1 Gloo Wall every 100 seconds when the players have less than 2 Gloo Walls. This syncs well with Skyler’s skill as the Gloo Wall generated can then be efficiently used by the players. As stated in Skyler’s ability, deploying these would increase HP recovery.

Note: All the abilities/skills mentioned in this article are at the maximum level of the characters and pets.

