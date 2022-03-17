3 best items to get from Free Fire Mystery Shop for MAX version in India (March 2022)

The Mystery Shop event began a few days ago in Free Fire MAX and will be available to users until 18 March. The same provides a significant discount on many items, including characters, bundles, and more.

However, as users generally possess a limited number of diamonds, they wonder which rewards they should choose in the Mystery Shop. The variety leaves individuals in a dilemma, leading them to scout the internet for the best options they can pick.

Top 3 best items to acquire via Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop

3) Rename card

The use of a rename card is one of the two methods of changing the in-game name in Free Fire MAX, with the other method costing 390 diamonds. As a result, acquiring this card at a discounted price will be an excellent alternative for people who wish to change their in-game nicknames and replace them with something more stylish.

The price of the card will vary depending on the percentage drawn by the players, but if they receive the maximum one, they will be able to obtain it for 39 diamonds.

2) Characters (K/Alok)

Characters play a significant role in Free Fire MAX, and their abilities can be extremely beneficial to players, depending upon how they are used. The ongoing Mystery Shop features two different pools of rewards, one with K and another with Alok.

Both the options are extremely popular among gamers, and their abilities, Drop the Beat and Master of All, are arguably the two best ones accessible in the battle royale title.

1) Dragon Mafia Bundle/Ezio Auditore Bundle

These two costume bundles have been the highlight of this particular event, and they are the grand prizes of different prize pools.

Here are the items included in them:

Dragon Mafia Bundle

Dragon Mafia (Head)

Dragon Mafia (Mask)

Dragon Mafia (Top)

Dragon Mafia (Bottom)

Dragon Mafia (Shoes)

Ezio Auditore Bundle

Ezio Auditore (Top)

Ezio Auditore (Bottom)

Ezio Auditore (Shoes)

Ezio Auditore (Head)

Note: Choices of rewards will vary based on the overall preference of the players, and the ones stated above represent the writer's opinion.

