Best characters to get for free in Free Fire MAX character trial event

Many users wonder which is the best character they can select in the event
Many users wonder which is the best character they can select in the event (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 15, 2022 04:21 PM IST
Characters in Free Fire MAX have unique abilities that aid players in emerging victorious on the battlefield. The options available are numerous, with new ones being added regularly to the game.

One of the ongoing events, 'Character Trial,' provides users with a 1-day Character Trial Crate, allowing them to choose any of the characters available at no cost. This particular event will be available between 14 and 22 March, and individuals will be able to acquire the reward just upon signing in.

List of characters available for free in Free Fire MAX event

These are the characters that can be chosen
These are the characters that can be chosen (Image via Garena)

Upon opening the '1-day Character Trial Crate' in Free Fire MAX, gamers will be able to choose between these characters:

  • Olivia
  • Kelly
  • Nikita
  • Misha
  • Paloma
  • Caroline
  • Moco
  • Laura
  • A124
  • Shani
  • Notora
  • Steffie
  • Kapella
  • Clu
  • Dasha
  • Xayne
  • Andrew
  • Ford
  • Maxim
  • Kla
  • Miguel
  • Antoni
  • Wukong
  • Hayato
  • Rafael
  • Joseph
  • Alok
  • Alvaro
  • Jota
  • Luqueta
  • Wolfrahh
  • K
  • Chrono
  • Skyler
  • Shirou
  • Maro
  • D-bee
  • Thiva
  • Dimitri
  • Leon
  • Otho
  • Nairi

Note: Only one of them can be selected by the players after opening the crate.

Which is the best character to choose in Free Fire MAX?

K
K (Image via Garena)

Within this particular event, individuals are recommended to choose 'K,' based on the famous musician - KSHMR. In-game, the character's description states, "K is a professor who is also a jiu-jitsu specialist."

Here are the details about its ability:

Ability: Master of All

At the base level, the K character increases the maximum EP by 50. It further possesses two distinct modes – Jiu-jitsu and Psychology.

While the former is in use, there will be a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate (5 EP converts to 5 health each second). Meanwhile, the Psychology mode recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. The mode switch has a cooldown of 3 seconds.

Upon reaching the max level within the game, only the Psychology mode will feature a chance, and individuals will regain 3 EP per second, up to 150 EP.

Honorable mention: Alok, Dimitri.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: The choice of character changes depending on the playing style, and the one listed above reflects the writer's point of view.

Edited by Srijan Sen
