Best characters to get for free in Free Fire MAX character trial event

Characters in Free Fire MAX have unique abilities that aid players in emerging victorious on the battlefield. The options available are numerous, with new ones being added regularly to the game.

One of the ongoing events, 'Character Trial,' provides users with a 1-day Character Trial Crate, allowing them to choose any of the characters available at no cost. This particular event will be available between 14 and 22 March, and individuals will be able to acquire the reward just upon signing in.

List of characters available for free in Free Fire MAX event

These are the characters that can be chosen (Image via Garena)

Upon opening the '1-day Character Trial Crate' in Free Fire MAX, gamers will be able to choose between these characters:

Olivia

Kelly

Nikita

Misha

Paloma

Caroline

Moco

Laura

A124

Shani

Notora

Steffie

Kapella

Clu

Dasha

Xayne

Andrew

Ford

Maxim

Kla

Miguel

Antoni

Wukong

Hayato

Rafael

Joseph

Alok

Alvaro

Jota

Luqueta

Wolfrahh

K

Chrono

Skyler

Shirou

Maro

D-bee

Thiva

Dimitri

Leon

Otho

Nairi

Note: Only one of them can be selected by the players after opening the crate.

Which is the best character to choose in Free Fire MAX?

K (Image via Garena)

Within this particular event, individuals are recommended to choose 'K,' based on the famous musician - KSHMR. In-game, the character's description states, "K is a professor who is also a jiu-jitsu specialist."

Here are the details about its ability:

Ability: Master of All

At the base level, the K character increases the maximum EP by 50. It further possesses two distinct modes – Jiu-jitsu and Psychology.

While the former is in use, there will be a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate (5 EP converts to 5 health each second). Meanwhile, the Psychology mode recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. The mode switch has a cooldown of 3 seconds.

Upon reaching the max level within the game, only the Psychology mode will feature a chance, and individuals will regain 3 EP per second, up to 150 EP.

Honorable mention: Alok, Dimitri.

Disclaimer: The choice of character changes depending on the playing style, and the one listed above reflects the writer's point of view.

