3 best offline games like Garena Free Fire under 50 MB in 2022

In 2021, Free Fire became one of the most successful mobile games when it hit one billion installs on the Google Play Store. The popular battle royale shooter has been nothing short of a juggernaut that has countered the majority of its competitors with efficient performances on lower-end devices.

Players can easily download and run Free Fire on their 2 GB RAM phones, while Garena launched the game's MAX variant for mid-range smartphones. However, when it comes to entry-level gadgets (primarily Android), it is pretty impossible to operate Free Fire without encountering stutters and crashes.

Hence, users with such smartphones must look for other alternatives with significantly smaller download sizes.

What are the best offline alternatives to Garena Free Fire under 50 MB?

1) Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D

Download here

Size: Variable (25 MB - 29 MB)

The first entry on this list is a BR shooter that features a blocky graphic design that resembles Minecraft. Currently, Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D holds a rating of 4 on the Play Store.

The game is offline and provides variety in the choice of firearms, accessories, and characters. Moreover, it features two different perspective modes — first person and third person.

2) Free Battle Royale: Battleground Survival

Download here

Size: 42 MB

Free Battle Royale is the next game on this list, a decent option for an entry-level smartphone. Its rating on Google Play is 3.5, but the title offers a satisfactory performance.

Gamers can spot plenty of military vehicles that they can use to travel during matches. Apart from the cars, the title also offers a sufficient number of weapons to fight with foes.

3) Shooting Squad Battle - Free Offline Shooting Game

Download here

Size: 47 MB

Another offline survival shooter with a decent variety in weaponry, Shooting Squad Battle, is the most impressive game on this list. Although performance is not that exceptional, it is impressive for 1 GB devices.

Players can fight off enemies known as terrorists. In addition to that, they can enjoy several combat missions for different levels and the Death Match mode.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion. Furthermore, Free Fire is banned in India, and users are advised to refrain from playing the game.

