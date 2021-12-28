3 easiest ways to get Free Fire MAX Diamonds to unlock characters

Players generally have a desire to acquire all of the characters in Free Fire MAX due to their importance in the game. When utilized correctly, their abilities can be used to outclass enemies on the battlefield and get the booyah.

However, several characters in Free Fire MAX cost diamonds, which not everyone can afford. Nonetheless, the craving to obtain them makes players to look for methods to attain the in-game currency at no cost.

Note: This list is in no particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Simple ways to get diamonds in Free Fire MAX for free characters

3) Redeem codes

Rewards Redemption Site is required to utilize redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes in the game can give players a variety of free items, which sometimes might include diamonds. As a result, players can stay on the lookout for all the new codes for their respective servers.

Alternatively, users might also find redeem codes that could reward them with characters or other items in Free Fire MAX.

To find the latest redeem codes, gamers can click here.

2) Booyah

Booyah application can be used (Image via Google Play Store)

The Booyah app is another option that players can try, and it includes a number of events such as watch-to-win and others. Participating in them provides gamers with an incredible opportunity to obtain free rewards, which may consist of diamonds, gift cards, and other items.

One thing that users have to do is link their Free Fire account to the application.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the finest way for players (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most recommended methods for players to use, and millions worldwide prefer the application.

Players who complete surveys get compensated with Play Credits, which they can use to purchase diamonds directly in Free Fire MAX. However, the frequency of surveys varies, and there is no set schedule for when they will be distributed.

Aside from this, other methods such as GPT Apps, Custom Rooms, and Giveaways can be used by players. Moreover, they need to keep in mind that illegal ways must be avoided.

Edited by Shaheen Banu