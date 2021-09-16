3 reasons why Skyler is still one of the best Free Fire characters in September 2021

There are a total of 39 characters with special abilities in Free Fire as of September 2021. These unique skill characters are further divided into two categories: passive and active abilities.

Skyler, based on Vietnamese music artist Son Tung M-TP, is among the top-tier characters in Free Fire. The CEO and superstar of Free Fire, Skyler, was introduced back in the OB26 update and became an instant hit.

Why Skyler is among the strongest Free Fire characters right now

1) Damage to gloo walls

Skyler can instantly destroy five gloo walls (Image via Kill2Head/YouTube)

Skyler's ability 'Riptide Rhythm' allows players to destroy gloo walls at different ranges as per the skill level. This destruction can prove to be helpful, especially against vulnerable enemies who are low on health.

Hence, one can easily overpower an under-pressure opponent by denting their defense. Moreover, players can also hinder the escape of such enemies who are retreating using a gloo wall.

2) HP regeneration

Riptide Rhythm enables HP regeneration with every gloo wall deployment (Image via Kill2Head/YouTube)

Whenever players procure damage, they can deploy a gloo wall to start HP regeneration. This automatic HP gain is pretty helpful when the players' health bar is low and they're getting shot at. HP regeneration starts from four points to nine points per skill level.

3) Versatile across different modes and maps

Skyler can be used in any Free Fire mode (Image via Kill2Head/YouTube)

Players can use Skyler in either mode, whether it's Clash Squad mode or battle royale. Riptide Rhythm performs equally well in ranked and unranked mode, irrespective of the map.

The gloo wall-damaging ability provides tactical high ground in close-range fights in CS mode, while the HP regeneration is helpful for battle royale in Free Fire. Hence, Skyler is considered one of the most robust Free Fire characters.

A breakdown of Skyler's skills in Free Fire

Skyler's ability is known as Riptide Rhythm (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler's active 'Riptide Rhythm' ability, allows players to launch a sonic wave. This sonic wave destroys a maximum of five gloo walls within a 50-meter range at the first level, enhancing to 100 meters at the sixth level.

Furthermore, players get an HP gain whenever they throw a gloo wall grenade to deploy the shield. The gain in HP starts at four points without any upgrade, and at the final level, the regeneration starts at nine points.

Riptide Rhythm has a hefty cooldown of 60 seconds that players can reduce to 40 seconds through six level upgrades.

