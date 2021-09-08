5 best gloo wall skins in Free Fire as of September 2021

In a Free Fire match, gloo walls can be considered one of the essential utilities. Users can deploy one to get a shield-like cover from enemies, thus avoiding any damage. They can use gloo walls after they throw a gloo wall grenade.

Free Fire is pretty popular among fans because of the various eye-grabbing skins. There are skins for vehicles, characters, pets, weapons, and more. Much like other items, players can acquire plenty of gloo wall skins through various means.

Gloo walls in Free Fire: what are the best skins in September 2021

5) Death Guardian

Death Guardian (Image via Ankur Sharma/YouTube)

Death Guardian gloo wall skin is considered as one of the most popular ones in Free Fire. When deployed, it seems to cover a broader area that can shield at least two players.

Death Guardian has a golden design that makes it visually appealing with an in-game description that reads:

"Guards of Oblivion."

4) Blood Hockey

Blood Hockey (Image via UNIQUE GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Blood Hockey was released during the Death Penalty Elite Pass back in October 2019. After its introduction, the red-colored gloo wall skin with a skull and hockey design became popular in Free Fire.

Almost everyone desired this gloo wall skin due to its unique grinning skull design.

3) Nuclear Bunker

Nuclear Bunker (Image via Sankhla Gaming/YouTube)

Nuclear Bunker has a more realistic look than most gloo walls due to its military-styled design. Consequently, its design received mixed reactions from the fans.

However, Nuclear Bunker seems wider than many gloo wall skins. Hence, it provides a shield to more number of players over a larger area.

2) Cobra Strike

Cobra Strike (Image via RKG ARMY/YouTube)

Across the variety of gloo wall skins, Cobra Strike is among the most aesthetically pleasing ones. Garena introduced this cosmetic through the Cobra Party event in February 2021 as a significant reward.

1) Taunting Dino

Taunting Dino (Image via TSG ARMY/YouTube)

Garena introduced Taunting Dino as a part of Free Fire's Draw a Dino event in August 2020. Along with Dino bundles, Taunting Dino featured a similar funky design that the players well received.

A logo on the front side of the gloo wall skin also read:

'Ha! Hit Meeeeee!'

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer